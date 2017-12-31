East Buildtech Ltd.
|BSE: 507917
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE706N01017
|BSE LIVE 13:07 | 16 Feb
|6.98
|
0.33
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
6.98
|
HIGH
6.98
|
LOW
6.98
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|East Buildtech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About East Buildtech Ltd.
East Buildtech Limited (EBL) was incorporated in 1984 under the name and style of Bajrang Leasing and Finance Company Limited and was promoted by Shri Jagdish Prasad Chokhani. The main business of EBL is to acquire land and to erect and construct houses flats shops offices stores apartments buildings etc. and Infrastructure Development. The company came out with a IPO in 1986 and Right Issue was l...> More
East Buildtech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.10
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|2.25
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|35.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
East Buildtech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.06
|0.02
|200
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.15
|-40
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.14
|78.57
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.1
|70
|Equity Capital
|1.91
|1.91
|-
East Buildtech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Raghunath Intl.
|3.80
|-5.00
|1.90
|Manor Estates
|1.91
|0.53
|1.57
|FGP
|1.16
|0.00
|1.38
|East Buildtech
|6.98
|4.96
|1.31
|Vishvas Projects
|4.51
|-4.85
|1.29
|Quantum Build
|0.89
|-4.30
|1.12
|Tribhuvan Hsg.
|0.21
|5.00
|1.05
East Buildtech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.16%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.46%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.72%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.11%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.77%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.84%
|18.43%
East Buildtech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.98
|
|6.98
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.98
|Month Low/High
|6.65
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.65
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.99
|
|7.00
