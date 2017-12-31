JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » East Buildtech Ltd

East Buildtech Ltd.

BSE: 507917 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE706N01017
BSE LIVE 13:07 | 16 Feb 6.98 0.33
(4.96%)
OPEN

6.98

 HIGH

6.98

 LOW

6.98
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan East Buildtech Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.98
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.65
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.35
52-Week low 6.65
P/E 2.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 6.98
Buy Qty 9900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.98
CLOSE 6.65
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.35
52-Week low 6.65
P/E 2.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 6.98
Buy Qty 9900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About East Buildtech Ltd.

East Buildtech Ltd

East Buildtech Limited (EBL) was incorporated in 1984 under the name and style of Bajrang Leasing and Finance Company Limited and was promoted by Shri Jagdish Prasad Chokhani. The main business of EBL is to acquire land and to erect and construct houses flats shops offices stores apartments buildings etc. and Infrastructure Development. The company came out with a IPO in 1986 and Right Issue was l...> More

East Buildtech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

East Buildtech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 -
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.06 0.02 200
Total Expenses 0.09 0.15 -40
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.14 78.57
Net Profit -0.03 -0.1 70
Equity Capital 1.91 1.91 -
> More on East Buildtech Ltd Financials Results

East Buildtech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raghunath Intl. 3.80 -5.00 1.90
Manor Estates 1.91 0.53 1.57
FGP 1.16 0.00 1.38
East Buildtech 6.98 4.96 1.31
Vishvas Projects 4.51 -4.85 1.29
Quantum Build 0.89 -4.30 1.12
Tribhuvan Hsg. 0.21 5.00 1.05
> More on East Buildtech Ltd Peer Group

East Buildtech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.85
> More on East Buildtech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

East Buildtech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.16% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.46% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.72% 1.02%
6 Month NA NA 5.11% 4.39%
1 Year NA NA 16.77% 16.17%
3 Year NA NA 16.84% 18.43%

East Buildtech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.98
6.98
Week Low/High 0.00
6.98
Month Low/High 6.65
7.00
YEAR Low/High 6.65
7.00
All TIME Low/High 3.99
7.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for East Buildtech: