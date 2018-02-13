Eastcoast Steel Ltd

Incorporated on 20 Aug.'62 as Chudiwala Steels and subsequently renamed East Coast Steels on 1 Sep.'88, the company was promoted by Western Ministeel. It manufactures mild steel billets, medium steel billets, low alloy steel billets, carbon steel, spring steel and forging - grade steel (total inst. cap. : 1.5 lac tpa). These products are consumed by the re-rolling industry to produce variou...> More