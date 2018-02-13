Eastcoast Steel Ltd.
BSE: 520081
Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: ESTCSTSTEL
ISIN Code: INE315F01013
|BSE 15:26 | 25 Sep
|Eastcoast Steel Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Eastcoast Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|60.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.65
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|70.35
|52-Week low
|34.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|66.80
|Sell Qty
|800.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Eastcoast Steel Ltd.
Incorporated on 20 Aug.'62 as Chudiwala Steels and subsequently renamed East Coast Steels on 1 Sep.'88, the company was promoted by Western Ministeel. It manufactures mild steel billets, medium steel billets, low alloy steel billets, carbon steel, spring steel and forging - grade steel (total inst. cap. : 1.5 lac tpa). These products are consumed by the re-rolling industry to produce variou...> More
Eastcoast Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|36
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-18.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.66
Eastcoast Steel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.07
|-57.14
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.07
|-57.14
|Total Expenses
|0.27
|0.34
|-20.59
|Operating Profit
|-0.24
|-0.26
|7.69
|Net Profit
|-0.35
|-0.34
|-2.94
|Equity Capital
|5.4
|5.4
|-
Eastcoast Steel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Splendid Metal
|1.27
|-1.55
|38.23
|Kanishk Steel
|13.35
|-4.98
|37.97
|Riddhi Steel
|44.95
|-0.22
|37.26
|Eastcoast Steel
|66.80
|4.95
|36.07
|Nova Iron &Steel
|9.74
|-4.98
|35.20
|Aanchal Ispat
|15.70
|-4.56
|32.73
|Steelco Gujarat
|6.86
|-7.67
|29.20
Eastcoast Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Eastcoast Steel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Eastcoast Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.50
|
|66.80
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|66.80
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|66.80
|YEAR Low/High
|34.85
|
|70.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|170.00
