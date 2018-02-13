JUST IN
Eastcoast Steel Ltd.

BSE: 520081 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: ESTCSTSTEL ISIN Code: INE315F01013
BSE 15:26 | 25 Sep Eastcoast Steel Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Eastcoast Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 60.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 63.65
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 70.35
52-Week low 34.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 36
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 66.80
Sell Qty 800.00
About Eastcoast Steel Ltd.

Eastcoast Steel Ltd

Incorporated on 20 Aug.'62 as Chudiwala Steels and subsequently renamed East Coast Steels on 1 Sep.'88, the company was promoted by Western Ministeel. It manufactures mild steel billets, medium steel billets, low alloy steel billets, carbon steel, spring steel and forging - grade steel (total inst. cap. : 1.5 lac tpa). These products are consumed by the re-rolling industry to produce variou...

Eastcoast Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -18.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Eastcoast Steel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 0.07 -57.14
Total Income 0.03 0.07 -57.14
Total Expenses 0.27 0.34 -20.59
Operating Profit -0.24 -0.26 7.69
Net Profit -0.35 -0.34 -2.94
Equity Capital 5.4 5.4 -
Eastcoast Steel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Splendid Metal 1.27 -1.55 38.23
Kanishk Steel 13.35 -4.98 37.97
Riddhi Steel 44.95 -0.22 37.26
Eastcoast Steel 66.80 4.95 36.07
Nova Iron &Steel 9.74 -4.98 35.20
Aanchal Ispat 15.70 -4.56 32.73
Steelco Gujarat 6.86 -7.67 29.20
Eastcoast Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.95
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.41
Indian Public 48.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.76
Eastcoast Steel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Eastcoast Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.50
66.80
Week Low/High 0.00
66.80
Month Low/High 0.00
66.80
YEAR Low/High 34.85
70.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
170.00

