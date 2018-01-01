Eastern Treads Ltd.
|BSE: 531346
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE500D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|87.20
|
-3.50
(-3.86%)
|
OPEN
90.90
|
HIGH
90.90
|
LOW
85.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Eastern Treads Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|90.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|90.70
|VOLUME
|325
|52-Week high
|130.00
|52-Week low
|81.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Eastern Treads Ltd.
Eastern Treads Ltd, an ISO 9001-2000 certified public limited company, is engaged in the manufacture of quality pre-cured tread, cushion/bonding, gum and black vulcanizing cement. Eastern Treads is taking its quality statementforward on the road to sucess. Eastern Treads Ltd, is a Public Ltd, company with institutional participation in equity investment. The company was incorporated in th yea...> More
Eastern Treads Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|29 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.55
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.04
Eastern Treads Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.32
|22.77
|-6.37
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0
|Total Income
|21.4
|22.85
|-6.35
|Total Expenses
|20.14
|21.41
|-5.93
|Operating Profit
|1.26
|1.43
|-11.89
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|0.28
|-110.71
|Equity Capital
|5.23
|5.23
|-
Eastern Treads Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Somi Conv.Belt.
|52.70
|-2.77
|62.08
|Duncans Inds.
|9.10
|4.12
|57.59
|Kanco Tea
|105.00
|4.17
|53.76
|Eastern Treads
|87.20
|-3.86
|45.61
|S E Power
|8.74
|-4.90
|35.49
|Terai Tea Co
|46.70
|4.36
|32.13
|Diana Tea
|20.95
|-0.95
|31.42
Eastern Treads Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Eastern Treads Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.78%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.84%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.10%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-29.25%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|103.50%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Eastern Treads Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|85.30
|
|90.90
|Week Low/High
|81.10
|
|97.00
|Month Low/High
|81.10
|
|104.00
|YEAR Low/High
|81.10
|
|130.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.35
|
|259.00
Quick Links for Eastern Treads:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices