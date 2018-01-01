JUST IN
Eastern Treads Ltd.

BSE: 531346 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE500D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 87.20 -3.50
(-3.86%)
OPEN

90.90

 HIGH

90.90

 LOW

85.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Eastern Treads Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Eastern Treads Ltd.

Eastern Treads Ltd, an ISO 9001-2000 certified public limited company, is engaged in the manufacture of quality pre-cured tread, cushion/bonding, gum and black vulcanizing cement. Eastern Treads is taking its quality statementforward on the road to sucess. Eastern Treads Ltd, is a Public Ltd, company with institutional participation in equity investment. The company was incorporated in th yea...> More

Eastern Treads Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Eastern Treads Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.32 22.77 -6.37
Other Income 0.08 0.08 0
Total Income 21.4 22.85 -6.35
Total Expenses 20.14 21.41 -5.93
Operating Profit 1.26 1.43 -11.89
Net Profit -0.03 0.28 -110.71
Equity Capital 5.23 5.23 -
> More on Eastern Treads Ltd Financials Results

Eastern Treads Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Somi Conv.Belt. 52.70 -2.77 62.08
Duncans Inds. 9.10 4.12 57.59
Kanco Tea 105.00 4.17 53.76
Eastern Treads 87.20 -3.86 45.61
S E Power 8.74 -4.90 35.49
Terai Tea Co 46.70 4.36 32.13
Diana Tea 20.95 -0.95 31.42
> More on Eastern Treads Ltd Peer Group

Eastern Treads Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.72
> More on Eastern Treads Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Eastern Treads Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.78% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.84% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.10% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -29.25% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 103.50% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Eastern Treads Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 85.30
90.90
Week Low/High 81.10
97.00
Month Low/High 81.10
104.00
YEAR Low/High 81.10
130.00
All TIME Low/High 3.35
259.00

