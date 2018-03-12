JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Eco Recycling Ltd

Eco Recycling Ltd.

BSE: 530643 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE316A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 55.30 -2.70
(-4.66%)
OPEN

60.00

 HIGH

60.00

 LOW

55.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Eco Recycling Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 60.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.00
VOLUME 9597
52-Week high 98.75
52-Week low 35.20
P/E 28.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 97
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 60.00
CLOSE 58.00
VOLUME 9597
52-Week high 98.75
52-Week low 35.20
P/E 28.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 97
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Eco Recycling Ltd.

Eco Recycling Ltd

Spearheaded by B K Soni as Chairman and Managing Director Soni Infosys main operations are Development of Software on CompactDiscs. During 2000-2001 the company has successfully developed solution for the Backward Classes Welfare Department in the State of West Bengal and now its implementation is going on....> More

Eco Recycling Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   97
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.51
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Eco Recycling Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.12 2.04 3.92
Other Income 0.36 0.08 350
Total Income 2.48 2.12 16.98
Total Expenses 1.84 2.31 -20.35
Operating Profit 0.65 -0.19 442.11
Net Profit 0.13 -0.52 125
Equity Capital 17.54 17.54 -
> More on Eco Recycling Ltd Financials Results

Eco Recycling Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MANGALAM SEEDS 100.50 -12.61 110.35
CRP Risk Mgt. 57.70 -0.09 100.86
Divyashakti Gran 94.95 3.21 97.51
Eco Recyc. 55.30 -4.66 97.00
Aro Granite Inds 57.75 -1.45 88.36
Transcorp Intl. 32.85 2.66 83.60
Mukta Agricultur 37.75 0.00 81.84
> More on Eco Recycling Ltd Peer Group

Eco Recycling Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.89
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.19
> More on Eco Recycling Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Eco Recycling Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.53% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.56% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.18% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 25.40% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 48.06% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 8.43% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Eco Recycling Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 55.10
60.00
Week Low/High 55.10
67.00
Month Low/High 55.10
70.00
YEAR Low/High 35.20
99.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
135.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Eco Recycling: