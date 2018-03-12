Eco Recycling Ltd.
|BSE: 530643
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE316A01038
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|55.30
|
-2.70
(-4.66%)
|
OPEN
60.00
|
HIGH
60.00
|
LOW
55.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Eco Recycling Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|60.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.00
|VOLUME
|9597
|52-Week high
|98.75
|52-Week low
|35.20
|P/E
|28.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|28.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Eco Recycling Ltd.
Spearheaded by B K Soni as Chairman and Managing Director Soni Infosys main operations are Development of Software on CompactDiscs. During 2000-2001 the company has successfully developed solution for the Backward Classes Welfare Department in the State of West Bengal and now its implementation is going on....> More
Eco Recycling Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|97
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.94
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.51
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.15
Eco Recycling Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.12
|2.04
|3.92
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.08
|350
|Total Income
|2.48
|2.12
|16.98
|Total Expenses
|1.84
|2.31
|-20.35
|Operating Profit
|0.65
|-0.19
|442.11
|Net Profit
|0.13
|-0.52
|125
|Equity Capital
|17.54
|17.54
|-
Eco Recycling Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MANGALAM SEEDS
|100.50
|-12.61
|110.35
|CRP Risk Mgt.
|57.70
|-0.09
|100.86
|Divyashakti Gran
|94.95
|3.21
|97.51
|Eco Recyc.
|55.30
|-4.66
|97.00
|Aro Granite Inds
|57.75
|-1.45
|88.36
|Transcorp Intl.
|32.85
|2.66
|83.60
|Mukta Agricultur
|37.75
|0.00
|81.84
Eco Recycling Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Eco Recycling Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.53%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.56%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.18%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|25.40%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|48.06%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|8.43%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Eco Recycling Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.10
|
|60.00
|Week Low/High
|55.10
|
|67.00
|Month Low/High
|55.10
|
|70.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.20
|
|99.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|135.00
