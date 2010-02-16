You are here » Home
Ecoboard Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523732
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: WESTERNBIO
|ISIN Code: INE866A01016
BSE
12:42 | 06 Mar
4.50
-0.04
(-0.88%)
OPEN
4.50
HIGH
4.50
LOW
4.50
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Ecoboard Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Ecoboard Industries Ltd.
Ecoboard Industries Ltd
Incorporated in Nov.'91, Western Bio Systems (WBSL) received a certificate for commencement of business in Dec.'91. WBSL is engaged in the erection of anaerobic waste-water treatment plants and continuous fermentation and distillation plants. The promoters of the company, A V Patil, V S Raju and A B Narula, were already manufacturing waste water treatment plants through a partnership firm called C...> More
Ecoboard Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ecoboard Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.5
|3.52
|-57.39
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.01
|1100
|Total Income
|1.61
|3.54
|-54.52
|Total Expenses
|2.96
|3.47
|-14.7
|Operating Profit
|-1.35
|0.07
|-2028.57
|Net Profit
|-2.81
|-1.43
|-96.5
|Equity Capital
|17.83
|17.83
| -
Ecoboard Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ecoboard Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.28%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-54.41%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ecoboard Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.50
|
|4.50
|Week Low/High
|4.50
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.50
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.50
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|135.00
