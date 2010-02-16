JUST IN
Ecoboard Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523732 Sector: Engineering
NSE: WESTERNBIO ISIN Code: INE866A01016
BSE 12:42 | 06 Mar 4.50 -0.04
(-0.88%)
OPEN

4.50

 HIGH

4.50

 LOW

4.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ecoboard Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ecoboard Industries Ltd.

Ecoboard Industries Ltd

Ecoboard Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'91, Western Bio Systems (WBSL) received a certificate for commencement of business in Dec.'91. WBSL is engaged in the erection of anaerobic waste-water treatment plants and continuous fermentation and distillation plants. The promoters of the company, A V Patil, V S Raju and A B Narula, were already manufacturing waste water treatment plants through a partnership firm called C...

Ecoboard Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ecoboard Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.5 3.52 -57.39
Other Income 0.12 0.01 1100
Total Income 1.61 3.54 -54.52
Total Expenses 2.96 3.47 -14.7
Operating Profit -1.35 0.07 -2028.57
Net Profit -2.81 -1.43 -96.5
Equity Capital 17.83 17.83 -
Ecoboard Industries Ltd Financials Results

Ecoboard Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rolcon Engg. Co. 115.90 1.93 8.81
Terruzzi Fercalx 8.58 4.89 8.15
R J Shah & Co 287.70 5.00 8.06
Ecoboard Inds. 4.50 -0.88 8.02
Hind.Ever.Tools 38.70 -3.01 6.23
Envair Electrody 15.45 -4.92 4.70
Redex Protech 6.65 0.00 4.47
Ecoboard Industries Ltd Peer Group

Ecoboard Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.91
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.33
Ecoboard Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ecoboard Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.63% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.28% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -54.41% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ecoboard Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.50
4.50
Week Low/High 4.50
5.00
Month Low/High 4.50
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.50
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
135.00

