Ecoplast Ltd.
|BSE: 526703
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE423D01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|137.95
|
0.65
(0.47%)
|
OPEN
149.85
|
HIGH
149.85
|
LOW
137.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ecoplast Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ecoplast Ltd.
Incorporated in May 1981 as a private limited company, Ecoplast became a public limited company in Jun.'94. The company was promoted by Pheroze P Kharas. The company commenced commercial production in 1982 with an installed capacity of 540 tpa of plastic films (mainly LDPE/HDPE or a combination) for flexible packaging. Ecoplast came out with a public issue (at a premium of Rs 30) in Nov.'94 to ...> More
Ecoplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|41
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.87
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|84.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.63
Announcement
-
-
Board Meeting On 13Th February 2018 For Approval Of Financial Results
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Ecoplast Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|24.66
|22.72
|8.54
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.13
|246.15
|Total Income
|25.11
|22.85
|9.89
|Total Expenses
|22.06
|21.67
|1.8
|Operating Profit
|3.05
|1.18
|158.47
|Net Profit
|1.5
|0.12
|1150
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Ecoplast Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rishi Tech.
|66.95
|2.84
|49.48
|Polyspin Exports
|120.50
|-4.97
|48.20
|Shetron
|51.80
|1.77
|46.62
|Ecoplast
|137.95
|0.47
|41.38
|Perfectpac
|272.20
|3.50
|36.20
|Aikyam Intell.
|7.10
|-1.93
|32.73
|Guj. Raffia Inds
|58.25
|-4.98
|29.07
Ecoplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ecoplast Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.86%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|8.20%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|40.05%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.93%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|52.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|203.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ecoplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|137.00
|
|149.85
|Week Low/High
|132.10
|
|149.85
|Month Low/High
|111.75
|
|164.00
|YEAR Low/High
|78.20
|
|164.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|164.00
