Ecoplast Ltd

Incorporated in May 1981 as a private limited company, Ecoplast became a public limited company in Jun.'94. The company was promoted by Pheroze P Kharas. The company commenced commercial production in 1982 with an installed capacity of 540 tpa of plastic films (mainly LDPE/HDPE or a combination) for flexible packaging. Ecoplast came out with a public issue (at a premium of Rs 30) in Nov.'94 to ...> More