JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ecoplast Ltd

Ecoplast Ltd.

BSE: 526703 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE423D01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 137.95 0.65
(0.47%)
OPEN

149.85

 HIGH

149.85

 LOW

137.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ecoplast Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 149.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 137.30
VOLUME 947
52-Week high 163.50
52-Week low 78.20
P/E 12.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 41
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 137.95
Sell Qty 7.00
OPEN 149.85
CLOSE 137.30
VOLUME 947
52-Week high 163.50
52-Week low 78.20
P/E 12.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 41
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 137.95
Sell Qty 7.00

About Ecoplast Ltd.

Ecoplast Ltd

Incorporated in May 1981 as a private limited company, Ecoplast became a public limited company in Jun.'94. The company was promoted by Pheroze P Kharas. The company commenced commercial production in 1982 with an installed capacity of 540 tpa of plastic films (mainly LDPE/HDPE or a combination) for flexible packaging. Ecoplast came out with a public issue (at a premium of Rs 30) in Nov.'94 to ...> More

Ecoplast Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.87
Book Value / Share () [*S] 84.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ecoplast Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 24.66 22.72 8.54
Other Income 0.45 0.13 246.15
Total Income 25.11 22.85 9.89
Total Expenses 22.06 21.67 1.8
Operating Profit 3.05 1.18 158.47
Net Profit 1.5 0.12 1150
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Ecoplast Ltd Financials Results

Ecoplast Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rishi Tech. 66.95 2.84 49.48
Polyspin Exports 120.50 -4.97 48.20
Shetron 51.80 1.77 46.62
Ecoplast 137.95 0.47 41.38
Perfectpac 272.20 3.50 36.20
Aikyam Intell. 7.10 -1.93 32.73
Guj. Raffia Inds 58.25 -4.98 29.07
> More on Ecoplast Ltd Peer Group

Ecoplast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.55
> More on Ecoplast Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ecoplast Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.86% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 8.20% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 40.05% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.93% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 52.68% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 203.19% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ecoplast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 137.00
149.85
Week Low/High 132.10
149.85
Month Low/High 111.75
164.00
YEAR Low/High 78.20
164.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
164.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ecoplast: