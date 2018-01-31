JUST IN
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd.

BSE: 526483 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE611F01015
BSE 11:19 | 31 Jan Eduexel Infotainment Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Eduexel Infotainment Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.10
VOLUME 7
52-Week high 2.59
52-Week low 1.27
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.00
Buy Qty 7.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Eduexel Infotainment Ltd.

Eduexel Infotainment Ltd

Eduexel Infotainment Limited was incorporated in the year 1990. The company operates in the media business in India. It involves in the development of content for telecast on television; production of feature films; and distribution of telecast rights for films and serials. The company was formerly known as TGF Media Systems Limited and changed its name to Eduexel Infotainment Limited in June 2010...> More

Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 8.46 8.46 -
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trilogic Digital 0.88 0.00 2.08
Vision Corpn. 0.98 3.16 1.96
Cinerad Communic 3.61 -5.00 1.88
Eduexel Infot. 2.20 4.76 1.86
Kome-on Commun. 0.90 -4.26 1.35
BMB Music 1.72 -4.97 1.04
Moving Picture 0.60 3.45 0.79
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 90.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.02
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -84.78% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.20
2.20
Week Low/High 0.00
2.20
Month Low/High 0.00
2.20
YEAR Low/High 1.27
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
50.00

