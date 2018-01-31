You are here » Home
» Company
» Eduexel Infotainment Ltd
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd.
|BSE: 526483
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE611F01015
|
BSE
11:19 | 31 Jan
|
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.10
|VOLUME
|7
|52-Week high
|2.59
|52-Week low
|1.27
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.00
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.20
|CLOSE
|2.10
|VOLUME
|7
|52-Week high
|2.59
|52-Week low
|1.27
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.00
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.86
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Eduexel Infotainment Ltd.
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd
Eduexel Infotainment Limited was incorporated in the year 1990. The company operates in the media business in India. It involves in the development of content for telecast on television; production of feature films; and distribution of telecast rights for films and serials. The company was formerly known as TGF Media Systems Limited and changed its name to Eduexel Infotainment Limited in June 2010...> More
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - Financial Results
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - Peer Group
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-84.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Eduexel Infotainment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.20
|
|2.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.20
|YEAR Low/High
|1.27
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Eduexel Infotainment: