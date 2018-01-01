JUST IN
EIH Ltd.

BSE: 500840 Sector: Services
NSE: EIHOTEL ISIN Code: INE230A01023
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 170.95 -2.85
(-1.64%)
OPEN

176.35

 HIGH

176.35

 LOW

170.20
NSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 170.70 -3.25
(-1.87%)
OPEN

175.50

 HIGH

175.50

 LOW

170.15
About EIH Ltd.

EIH Ltd

EIH Ltd, the flagship company of Oberoi group is one of the largest chains of hotels in India. The company is in the business of luxury hotels, restaurant, management contracts and travel and tours. Their services include airline catering, management of restaurants and airport bars, travel and tour services, car rentals, project management and corporate air charters. They operate hotels under the

EIH Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9,771
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 90.45
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

EIH Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 362.07 360.9 0.32
Other Income 12.81 21.41 -40.17
Total Income 374.88 382.31 -1.94
Total Expenses 279.16 270.54 3.19
Operating Profit 95.72 111.77 -14.36
Net Profit 42.65 54.31 -21.47
Equity Capital 114.31 114.31 -
EIH Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Hotels 128.40 -0.16 15270.61
EIH 170.95 -1.64 9770.65
Coffee Day Enter 289.25 0.61 6110.41
Westlife Develop 315.00 1.38 4901.40
Mahindra Holiday 298.00 0.69 3973.23
EIH Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.25
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 4.03
Insurance 8.83
Mutual Funds 6.25
Indian Public 9.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 36.48
EIH Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.51% 0.56% 0.02% -0.93%
1 Month -5.76% -5.74% -1.59% -0.90%
3 Month 17.45% 18.62% 1.58% 0.93%
6 Month 19.92% 25.10% 4.96% 4.29%
1 Year 61.73% 59.98% 16.61% 16.06%
3 Year 64.77% 61.95% 16.67% 18.32%

EIH Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 170.20
176.35
Week Low/High 161.80
177.00
Month Low/High 161.80
186.00
YEAR Low/High 102.10
232.00
All TIME Low/High 2.29
232.00

