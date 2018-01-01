EIH Ltd.
|BSE: 500840
|Sector: Services
|NSE: EIHOTEL
|ISIN Code: INE230A01023
|BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|170.95
|
-2.85
(-1.64%)
|
OPEN
176.35
|
HIGH
176.35
|
LOW
170.20
|NSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar
|170.70
|
-3.25
(-1.87%)
|
OPEN
175.50
|
HIGH
175.50
|
LOW
170.15
About EIH Ltd.
EIH Ltd, the flagship company of Oberoi group is one of the largest chains of hotels in India. The company is in the business of luxury hotels, restaurant, management contracts and travel and tours. Their services include airline catering, management of restaurants and airport bars, travel and tour services, car rentals, project management and corporate air charters. They operate hotels under the ...> More
EIH Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9,771
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|90.45
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|45.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.52
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|43.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.89
EIH Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|362.07
|360.9
|0.32
|Other Income
|12.81
|21.41
|-40.17
|Total Income
|374.88
|382.31
|-1.94
|Total Expenses
|279.16
|270.54
|3.19
|Operating Profit
|95.72
|111.77
|-14.36
|Net Profit
|42.65
|54.31
|-21.47
|Equity Capital
|114.31
|114.31
|-
EIH Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indian Hotels
|128.40
|-0.16
|15270.61
|EIH
|170.95
|-1.64
|9770.65
|Coffee Day Enter
|289.25
|0.61
|6110.41
|Westlife Develop
|315.00
|1.38
|4901.40
|Mahindra Holiday
|298.00
|0.69
|3973.23
EIH Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
EIH Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.51%
|0.56%
|0.02%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-5.76%
|-5.74%
|-1.59%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|17.45%
|18.62%
|1.58%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|19.92%
|25.10%
|4.96%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|61.73%
|59.98%
|16.61%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|64.77%
|61.95%
|16.67%
|18.32%
EIH Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|170.20
|
|176.35
|Week Low/High
|161.80
|
|177.00
|Month Low/High
|161.80
|
|186.00
|YEAR Low/High
|102.10
|
|232.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.29
|
|232.00
