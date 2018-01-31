You are here » Home
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 523127
|Sector: Services
|NSE: EIHAHOTELS
|ISIN Code: INE276C01014
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
526.85
|
8.95
(1.73%)
|
OPEN
536.80
|
HIGH
551.60
|
LOW
520.35
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
527.50
|
0.50
(0.09%)
|
OPEN
548.90
|
HIGH
548.90
|
LOW
519.00
About EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd is an India-based company. The company is in the business of hotel operation. Their principal activity is to provide hotel and resort services. The company's hotels include The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla; The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur; Trident, Agra; Trident, Bhubaneshwar; Trident, Chennai; Trident, Jaipur; Trident, Udaipur, and Trident, Cochin. Island Hotel Maharaj Ltd is the wh...> More
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
More on EIH Associated Hotels Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|84.65
|84.12
|0.63
|Other Income
|2.28
|1.89
|20.63
|Total Income
|86.93
|86.01
|1.07
|Total Expenses
|52.69
|50.08
|5.21
|Operating Profit
|34.24
|35.93
|-4.7
|Net Profit
|19.81
|20.89
|-5.17
|Equity Capital
|30.47
|30.47
| -
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.17%
|-11.71%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|12.35%
|14.47%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|33.89%
|37.62%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|49.67%
|48.24%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|57.43%
|57.37%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|113.47%
|114.52%
|17.24%
|19.02%
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|520.35
|
|551.60
|Week Low/High
|514.45
|
|599.00
|Month Low/High
|423.00
|
|635.00
|YEAR Low/High
|300.00
|
|635.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.30
|
|635.00
Quick Links for EIH Associated Hotels: