EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 523127 Sector: Services
NSE: EIHAHOTELS ISIN Code: INE276C01014
About EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd is an India-based company. The company is in the business of hotel operation. Their principal activity is to provide hotel and resort services. The company's hotels include The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla; The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur; Trident, Agra; Trident, Bhubaneshwar; Trident, Chennai; Trident, Jaipur; Trident, Udaipur, and Trident, Cochin. Island Hotel Maharaj Ltd is the wh...> More

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,605
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.58
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.87
Book Value / Share () [*S] 87.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 84.65 84.12 0.63
Other Income 2.28 1.89 20.63
Total Income 86.93 86.01 1.07
Total Expenses 52.69 50.08 5.21
Operating Profit 34.24 35.93 -4.7
Net Profit 19.81 20.89 -5.17
Equity Capital 30.47 30.47 -
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Westlife Develop 316.60 1.90 4926.30
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 0.29 3957.23
I T D C 382.20 -0.12 3278.13
EIH Assoc.Hotels 526.85 1.73 1605.31
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.50 0.00 1103.46
TajGVK Hotels 154.80 2.04 970.60
Oriental Hotels 44.00 0.34 785.84
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 14.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.35
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.17% -11.71% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 12.35% 14.47% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 33.89% 37.62% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 49.67% 48.24% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 57.43% 57.37% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 113.47% 114.52% 17.24% 19.02%

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 520.35
551.60
Week Low/High 514.45
599.00
Month Low/High 423.00
635.00
YEAR Low/High 300.00
635.00
All TIME Low/High 6.30
635.00

