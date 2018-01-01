JUST IN
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.

BSE: 523708 Sector: Engineering
NSE: EIMCOELECO ISIN Code: INE158B01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 440.35 -3.65
(-0.82%)
OPEN

440.00

 HIGH

459.90

 LOW

430.10
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 440.75 0.75
(0.17%)
OPEN

463.80

 HIGH

463.80

 LOW

432.10
About Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd

Eimco Elecon, established in 1974 was promoted as a joint venture between Elecon Engineering Company and Envirotech Corporation, US (a subsidiary of Baker Hughes), to manufacture hi-tech drills and loaders used in underground mining. Envirotech was active in the mining business through its division Eimco Mining Equipment Group, till 1989, then from Baker Huges, the Eimco division was taken ove...> More

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   254
EPS - TTM () [*S] 39.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 479.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.29 52.35 -32.59
Other Income 1.33 2.03 -34.48
Total Income 36.61 54.38 -32.68
Total Expenses 28.92 46.93 -38.38
Operating Profit 7.69 7.45 3.22
Net Profit 5.79 4.58 26.42
Equity Capital 5.77 5.77 -
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Artson Engg. 77.05 -0.58 284.31
United Drilling 265.00 1.94 271.09
Guj Apollo Inds 211.95 -1.69 268.33
Eimco Elecon(I) 440.35 -0.82 254.08
DE Nora India 449.05 -0.72 238.45
Pitti Lamination 86.10 -0.69 232.30
TRF 202.00 -1.56 222.20
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.79
Indian Public 16.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.32
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.29% -9.68% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.30% -11.76% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.25% -14.43% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -20.54% -17.63% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -7.70% -6.74% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 2.17% 2.44% 17.24% 19.01%

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 430.10
459.90
Week Low/High 430.10
485.00
Month Low/High 430.10
518.00
YEAR Low/High 430.10
700.00
All TIME Low/High 30.00
729.00

