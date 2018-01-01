You are here » Home
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 523708
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: EIMCOELECO
|ISIN Code: INE158B01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
440.35
|
-3.65
(-0.82%)
|
OPEN
440.00
|
HIGH
459.90
|
LOW
430.10
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
440.75
|
0.75
(0.17%)
|
OPEN
463.80
|
HIGH
463.80
|
LOW
432.10
About Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
Eimco Elecon, established in 1974 was promoted as a joint venture between Elecon Engineering Company and Envirotech Corporation, US (a subsidiary of Baker Hughes), to manufacture hi-tech drills and loaders used in underground mining.
Envirotech was active in the mining business through its division Eimco Mining Equipment Group, till 1989, then from Baker Huges, the Eimco division was taken ove...> More
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.29
|52.35
|-32.59
|Other Income
|1.33
|2.03
|-34.48
|Total Income
|36.61
|54.38
|-32.68
|Total Expenses
|28.92
|46.93
|-38.38
|Operating Profit
|7.69
|7.45
|3.22
|Net Profit
|5.79
|4.58
|26.42
|Equity Capital
|5.77
|5.77
| -
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.29%
|-9.68%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.30%
|-11.76%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.25%
|-14.43%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-20.54%
|-17.63%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-7.70%
|-6.74%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|2.17%
|2.44%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|430.10
|
|459.90
|Week Low/High
|430.10
|
|485.00
|Month Low/High
|430.10
|
|518.00
|YEAR Low/High
|430.10
|
|700.00
|All TIME Low/High
|30.00
|
|729.00
Quick Links for Eimco Elecon (India):