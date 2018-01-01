You are here » Home
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd.
|BSE: 530581
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE906L01017
|
BSE
15:27 | 07 Mar
|
3.96
|
-0.19
(-4.58%)
|
OPEN
3.96
|
HIGH
3.96
|
LOW
3.96
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.96
|CLOSE
|4.15
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|7.42
|52-Week low
|3.96
|P/E
|132.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|3.96
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd.
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd
Ekam Leasing & Finance Co. Ltd. was incorporated in the year 1993 as a Public Limited Company with Registrar of Companies NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company had obtained and holds certificate of registration from Reserve Bank of India to carryout business activities of a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Company listed on Stock Exchange of Bombay and Delhi.The Company is a Non Banking Financial...> More
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - Financial Results
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - Peer Group
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.96
|
|3.96
|Week Low/High
|3.96
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.96
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.96
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|149.00
