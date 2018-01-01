JUST IN
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd.

BSE: 530581 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE906L01017
BSE 15:27 | 07 Mar 3.96 -0.19
(-4.58%)
OPEN

3.96

 HIGH

3.96

 LOW

3.96
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd.

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd

Ekam Leasing & Finance Co. Ltd. was incorporated in the year 1993 as a Public Limited Company with Registrar of Companies NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company had obtained and holds certificate of registration from Reserve Bank of India to carryout business activities of a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Company listed on Stock Exchange of Bombay and Delhi.The Company is a Non Banking Financial...> More

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 132.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.22 0.28 -21.43
Other Income -
Total Income 0.22 0.28 -21.43
Total Expenses 0.04 0.03 33.33
Operating Profit 0.18 0.25 -28
Net Profit 0.1 0.1 0
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RAJKOT INV.TRUST 12.50 25.00 1.25
Linear Inds 10.87 4.92 1.24
Cindrella Fin. 2.88 4.73 1.20
Ekam Leasing 3.96 -4.58 1.19
Blue Chip India 0.21 0.00 1.16
Proaim Enterp. 0.90 0.00 1.14
Brijlaxmi Leas. 0.20 0.00 1.13
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.40
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.96
3.96
Week Low/High 3.96
4.00
Month Low/High 3.96
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.96
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
149.00

