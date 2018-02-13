EL Forge Ltd.
|BSE: 531144
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ELFORGE
|ISIN Code: INE158F01017
|BSE 12:26 | 30 Nov
|EL Forge Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 00:00 | 27 Jan
|EL Forge Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.11
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.10
|VOLUME
|800
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|4.30
|Buy Qty
|1700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About EL Forge Ltd.
EL Forge, incorporated in 1963. is engaged in the business of manufacturing Rough Steel Forgings i.e. fuel injection forgings, steering rods, tie rods, engine and gear boxes, starter items etc. for automobile industry. The company exports its products to the US, Germany, Srilanka and Malaysia. It has became the largest manufacturer of forgins in South India after the merger of Chendur Forge Export...> More
EL Forge Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-32.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.13
EL Forge Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.02
|7.54
|59.42
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|12.02
|7.54
|59.42
|Total Expenses
|11.88
|8.31
|42.96
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|-0.77
|118.18
|Net Profit
|-2.35
|-3.34
|29.64
|Equity Capital
|20.32
|20.32
|-
EL Forge Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gontermann Peip
|6.76
|-2.17
|15.03
|Carnation Inds.
|39.00
|-0.64
|13.49
|Palco Metal
|29.25
|3.54
|11.70
|EL Forge
|4.30
|4.88
|8.74
|Vybra Automet
|6.00
|2.04
|7.76
|Vishal Malleab.
|27.95
|4.88
|7.55
|Smiths & Founder
|0.60
|3.45
|6.12
EL Forge Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
EL Forge Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-28.33%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
EL Forge Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.11
|
|4.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.30
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.30
|All TIME Low/High
|2.20
|
|111.00
