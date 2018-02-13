JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » EL Forge Ltd

EL Forge Ltd.

BSE: 531144 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ELFORGE ISIN Code: INE158F01017
BSE 12:26 | 30 Nov EL Forge Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jan EL Forge Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.11
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.10
VOLUME 800
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 4.30
Buy Qty 1700.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.11
CLOSE 4.10
VOLUME 800
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 4.30
Buy Qty 1700.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About EL Forge Ltd.

EL Forge Ltd

EL Forge, incorporated in 1963. is engaged in the business of manufacturing Rough Steel Forgings i.e. fuel injection forgings, steering rods, tie rods, engine and gear boxes, starter items etc. for automobile industry. The company exports its products to the US, Germany, Srilanka and Malaysia. It has became the largest manufacturer of forgins in South India after the merger of Chendur Forge Export...> More

EL Forge Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -32.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

EL Forge Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.02 7.54 59.42
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 12.02 7.54 59.42
Total Expenses 11.88 8.31 42.96
Operating Profit 0.14 -0.77 118.18
Net Profit -2.35 -3.34 29.64
Equity Capital 20.32 20.32 -
> More on EL Forge Ltd Financials Results

EL Forge Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gontermann Peip 6.76 -2.17 15.03
Carnation Inds. 39.00 -0.64 13.49
Palco Metal 29.25 3.54 11.70
EL Forge 4.30 4.88 8.74
Vybra Automet 6.00 2.04 7.76
Vishal Malleab. 27.95 4.88 7.55
Smiths & Founder 0.60 3.45 6.12
> More on EL Forge Ltd Peer Group

EL Forge Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 49.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.75
> More on EL Forge Ltd Share Holding Pattern

EL Forge Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -28.33% NA 17.24% 19.01%

EL Forge Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.11
4.30
Week Low/High 0.00
4.30
Month Low/High 0.00
4.30
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.30
All TIME Low/High 2.20
111.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for EL Forge: