EL Forge Ltd

EL Forge, incorporated in 1963. is engaged in the business of manufacturing Rough Steel Forgings i.e. fuel injection forgings, steering rods, tie rods, engine and gear boxes, starter items etc. for automobile industry. The company exports its products to the US, Germany, Srilanka and Malaysia. It has became the largest manufacturer of forgins in South India after the merger of Chendur Forge Export...> More