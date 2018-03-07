Elango Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513452
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE594D01018
|BSE LIVE 13:47 | 07 Mar
|2.85
|
-0.15
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
2.85
|
HIGH
2.85
|
LOW
2.85
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Elango Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.00
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|2.71
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.85
|Buy Qty
|390.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Elango Industries Ltd.
Elango Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing steel ingots from the scrap materials. Its plant is located at Marathur Village, Maiyladuthurai, Nagai District. The Company focuses on external power contactor (EPC) contract for power plant. Kaveri Gas Power Limited (KGPL) is a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which was promot...> More
Elango Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.22
Announcement
-
SUB: NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
REF: COMPANY CODE - 513452
Notice Is Hereby Given Th
-
Sub: Submission Of Statement Of Investor Complaints 31-12-2017
-
-
Dear Sirs
Sub: Furnishing Of Un-Audited Financial Results And
-
-
Elango Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|0.12
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.12
|0.12
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.07
|142.86
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|0.05
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|0.05
|-200
|Equity Capital
|3.82
|3.82
|-
Elango Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Foundry Fuel
|4.59
|4.32
|3.68
|Kachchh Minerals
|2.71
|-4.91
|1.44
|Nidhi Granites
|16.40
|4.79
|1.23
|Elango Inds.
|2.85
|-5.00
|1.09
|Alpha Hi-Tech
|0.87
|-4.40
|0.32
Elango Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Elango Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.31%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.28%
|3 Month
|-43.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.56%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.94%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.79%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.06%
Elango Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.85
|
|2.85
|Week Low/High
|2.85
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.85
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.71
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.91
|
|50.00
