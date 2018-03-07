Elango Industries Ltd

Elango Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing steel ingots from the scrap materials. Its plant is located at Marathur Village, Maiyladuthurai, Nagai District. The Company focuses on external power contactor (EPC) contract for power plant. Kaveri Gas Power Limited (KGPL) is a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which was promot...> More