Elango Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513452 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE594D01018
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 07 Mar 2.85 -0.15
(-5.00%)
OPEN

2.85

 HIGH

2.85

 LOW

2.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Elango Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.00
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 5.40
52-Week low 2.71
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.85
Buy Qty 390.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Elango Industries Ltd.

Elango Industries Ltd

Elango Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing steel ingots from the scrap materials. Its plant is located at Marathur Village, Maiyladuthurai, Nagai District. The Company focuses on external power contactor (EPC) contract for power plant. Kaveri Gas Power Limited (KGPL) is a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which was promot...> More

Elango Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Elango Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 0.12 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.12 0.12 0
Total Expenses 0.17 0.07 142.86
Operating Profit -0.05 0.05 -200
Net Profit -0.05 0.05 -200
Equity Capital 3.82 3.82 -
Elango Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Foundry Fuel 4.59 4.32 3.68
Kachchh Minerals 2.71 -4.91 1.44
Nidhi Granites 16.40 4.79 1.23
Elango Inds. 2.85 -5.00 1.09
Alpha Hi-Tech 0.87 -4.40 0.32
Elango Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.06
Elango Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.31%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.28%
3 Month -43.00% NA 2.08% 1.56%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.94%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.79%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.06%

Elango Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.85
2.85
Week Low/High 2.85
3.00
Month Low/High 2.85
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.71
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.91
50.00

