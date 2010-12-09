Elantas Beck India Ltd.
|BSE: 500123
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DRBECK
|ISIN Code: INE280B01018
|BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|2020.00
|
2.45
(0.12%)
|
OPEN
2010.05
|
HIGH
2039.90
|
LOW
2010.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Elantas Beck India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2010.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2017.55
|VOLUME
|605
|52-Week high
|2395.00
|52-Week low
|1769.00
|P/E
|28.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,602
|Buy Price
|2020.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|2034.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Elantas Beck India Ltd.
Incorporated in Mar.'56, Dr Beck & Company (India) was promoted by Mahindra & Mahindra in collaboration with Dr Beck & Company, Germany. It went public in 1961. The company has collaboration with BASF Lacke and Farben, Germany, to manufacture paints at Satara. BASF, Germany, which had the controlling interest in the company with a stake of 51% sold its stake to Schenectady International Inc. USA.,...> More
Elantas Beck India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,602
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|69.77
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.95
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|45.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Apr 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.22
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|349.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.78
Announcement
Elantas Beck India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|98.84
|85.26
|15.93
|Other Income
|2.11
|2
|5.5
|Total Income
|100.95
|87.26
|15.69
|Total Expenses
|77.92
|68.93
|13.04
|Operating Profit
|23.03
|18.33
|25.64
|Net Profit
|14.79
|11.66
|26.84
|Equity Capital
|7.93
|7.93
|-
Elantas Beck India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|I G Petrochems
|658.40
|0.57
|2027.21
|Thirumalai Chem.
|1849.65
|0.08
|1894.04
|Balaji Amines
|577.50
|0.26
|1871.10
|Elantas Beck
|2020.00
|0.12
|1601.86
|Bodal Chemicals
|127.05
|-2.27
|1552.55
|Fairchem Speci.
|392.00
|3.84
|1474.31
|India Glycols
|453.15
|0.03
|1402.95
Elantas Beck India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Elantas Beck India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.97%
|NA
|-0.08%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-8.50%
|NA
|-1.70%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-5.19%
|NA
|1.48%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-2.58%
|NA
|4.85%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|11.84%
|NA
|16.49%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|74.48%
|NA
|16.55%
|18.24%
Elantas Beck India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2010.05
|
|2039.90
|Week Low/High
|2000.00
|
|2100.00
|Month Low/High
|2000.00
|
|2224.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1769.00
|
|2395.00
|All TIME Low/High
|33.50
|
|2600.00
