JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Elantas Beck India Ltd

Elantas Beck India Ltd.

BSE: 500123 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DRBECK ISIN Code: INE280B01018
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 2020.00 2.45
(0.12%)
OPEN

2010.05

 HIGH

2039.90

 LOW

2010.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Elantas Beck India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2010.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2017.55
VOLUME 605
52-Week high 2395.00
52-Week low 1769.00
P/E 28.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,602
Buy Price 2020.00
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 2034.00
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 2010.05
CLOSE 2017.55
VOLUME 605
52-Week high 2395.00
52-Week low 1769.00
P/E 28.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,602
Buy Price 2020.00
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 2034.00
Sell Qty 1.00

About Elantas Beck India Ltd.

Elantas Beck India Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'56, Dr Beck & Company (India) was promoted by Mahindra & Mahindra in collaboration with Dr Beck & Company, Germany. It went public in 1961. The company has collaboration with BASF Lacke and Farben, Germany, to manufacture paints at Satara. BASF, Germany, which had the controlling interest in the company with a stake of 51% sold its stake to Schenectady International Inc. USA.,...> More

Elantas Beck India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,602
EPS - TTM () [*S] 69.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Apr 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 349.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Elantas Beck India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 98.84 85.26 15.93
Other Income 2.11 2 5.5
Total Income 100.95 87.26 15.69
Total Expenses 77.92 68.93 13.04
Operating Profit 23.03 18.33 25.64
Net Profit 14.79 11.66 26.84
Equity Capital 7.93 7.93 -
> More on Elantas Beck India Ltd Financials Results

Elantas Beck India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
I G Petrochems 658.40 0.57 2027.21
Thirumalai Chem. 1849.65 0.08 1894.04
Balaji Amines 577.50 0.26 1871.10
Elantas Beck 2020.00 0.12 1601.86
Bodal Chemicals 127.05 -2.27 1552.55
Fairchem Speci. 392.00 3.84 1474.31
India Glycols 453.15 0.03 1402.95
> More on Elantas Beck India Ltd Peer Group

Elantas Beck India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 3.59
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.77
Indian Public 11.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.72
> More on Elantas Beck India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Elantas Beck India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.97% NA -0.08% -1.00%
1 Month -8.50% NA -1.70% -0.97%
3 Month -5.19% NA 1.48% 0.86%
6 Month -2.58% NA 4.85% 4.22%
1 Year 11.84% NA 16.49% 15.98%
3 Year 74.48% NA 16.55% 18.24%

Elantas Beck India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2010.05
2039.90
Week Low/High 2000.00
2100.00
Month Low/High 2000.00
2224.00
YEAR Low/High 1769.00
2395.00
All TIME Low/High 33.50
2600.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Elantas Beck India: