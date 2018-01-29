Elcid Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 503681
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE927X01018
|BSE LIVE 10:12 | 18 Jan
|Elcid Investments Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Elcid Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.10
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|3.00
|P/E
|0.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|5.35
|Buy Qty
|1707219.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Elcid Investments Ltd.
Elcid Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1536.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|280.37
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8397.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.00
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
Half Yearly Certificate From The PCS For The Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
Compliance Certifiacte For The The Halfyear Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
Statement For The Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 30Th September 2017
Elcid Investments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.87
|8.45
|-6.86
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|7.87
|8.45
|-6.86
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.15
|13.33
|Operating Profit
|7.71
|8.3
|-7.11
|Net Profit
|7.62
|8.13
|-6.27
|Equity Capital
|0.2
|0.2
|-
Elcid Investments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Stellant Secu.
|3.60
|-1.10
|0.27
|Vinaditya Trad.
|0.32
|3.23
|0.23
|Saumya Capital
|0.23
|0.00
|0.15
|Elcid Investment
|5.35
|4.90
|0.11
|Frontier Capital
|3.72
|1.92
|0.10
|Mrugesh Trading
|4.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Antariksh Indus.
|1.15
|1.77
|0.02
Elcid Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Elcid Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.70%
|18.26%
Elcid Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.35
|
|5.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.35
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.35
|YEAR Low/High
|3.00
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.73
|
|13.00
