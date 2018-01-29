JUST IN
Elcid Investments Ltd.

BSE: 503681 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE927X01018
BSE LIVE 10:12 | 18 Jan Elcid Investments Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Elcid Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.35
CLOSE 5.10
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 5.35
52-Week low 3.00
P/E 0.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 5.35
Buy Qty 1707219.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Elcid Investments Ltd.

Elcid Investments Ltd

Elcid Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1536.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 280.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8397.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Elcid Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.87 8.45 -6.86
Other Income -
Total Income 7.87 8.45 -6.86
Total Expenses 0.17 0.15 13.33
Operating Profit 7.71 8.3 -7.11
Net Profit 7.62 8.13 -6.27
Equity Capital 0.2 0.2 -
Elcid Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Stellant Secu. 3.60 -1.10 0.27
Vinaditya Trad. 0.32 3.23 0.23
Saumya Capital 0.23 0.00 0.15
Elcid Investment 5.35 4.90 0.11
Frontier Capital 3.72 1.92 0.10
Mrugesh Trading 4.00 0.00 0.10
Antariksh Indus. 1.15 1.77 0.02
Elcid Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.25
Elcid Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.98%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.95%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.88%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.24%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.01%
3 Year NA NA 16.70% 18.26%

Elcid Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.35
5.35
Week Low/High 0.00
5.35
Month Low/High 0.00
5.35
YEAR Low/High 3.00
5.00
All TIME Low/High 2.73
13.00

