JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523329 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE668G01013
BSE 12:59 | 12 Mar 1931.00 -64.35
(-3.22%)
OPEN

2064.60

 HIGH

2064.60

 LOW

1931.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2064.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1995.35
VOLUME 26
52-Week high 2694.00
52-Week low 565.05
P/E 67.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 380
Buy Price 1931.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 1985.00
Sell Qty 2.00
OPEN 2064.60
CLOSE 1995.35
VOLUME 26
52-Week high 2694.00
52-Week low 565.05
P/E 67.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 380
Buy Price 1931.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 1985.00
Sell Qty 2.00

About Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd

Incorporated originally as Eldeco Construction Pvt Limited in 1975,the group was founded by S K Garf a civil engineering lecturer-turned-technocrat businessman. Since then it has been dotting the landscape of North India with various prestigious mini cities,group housing projects,budget housing,commercial complexes and much else. The company's construction experience has increased from 18,000 ...> More

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   380
EPS - TTM () [*S] 28.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 67.66
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 439.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.31 29.51 -65.06
Other Income 0.86 1.35 -36.3
Total Income 11.17 30.86 -63.8
Total Expenses 5.64 22.3 -74.71
Operating Profit 5.53 8.56 -35.4
Net Profit 2.74 5.02 -45.42
Equity Capital 1.97 1.97 -
> More on Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arvind SmartSp. 160.60 1.32 511.51
Newtime Infra. 22.15 -4.94 426.83
SPML Infra 104.25 2.81 382.08
Eldeco Housing 1931.00 -3.22 380.41
GeeCee Vent. 137.25 0.48 298.24
Ansal Properties 18.55 -4.13 291.98
Shervani Indl Sy 596.90 -1.83 186.23
> More on Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.48
> More on Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.05% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.81% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.71% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 116.97% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 221.38% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 846.57% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1931.00
2064.60
Week Low/High 1843.75
2064.60
Month Low/High 1843.75
2323.00
YEAR Low/High 565.05
2694.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
2694.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Eldeco Housing & Industries: