Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523329
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE668G01013
|
BSE
12:59 | 12 Mar
|
1931.00
|
-64.35
(-3.22%)
|
OPEN
2064.60
|
HIGH
2064.60
|
LOW
1931.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2064.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1995.35
|VOLUME
|26
|52-Week high
|2694.00
|52-Week low
|565.05
|P/E
|67.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|380
|Buy Price
|1931.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1985.00
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd
Incorporated originally as Eldeco Construction Pvt Limited in 1975,the group was founded by S K Garf a civil engineering lecturer-turned-technocrat businessman.
Since then it has been dotting the landscape of North India with various prestigious mini cities,group housing projects,budget housing,commercial complexes and much else. The company's construction experience has increased from 18,000 ...> More
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.31
|29.51
|-65.06
|Other Income
|0.86
|1.35
|-36.3
|Total Income
|11.17
|30.86
|-63.8
|Total Expenses
|5.64
|22.3
|-74.71
|Operating Profit
|5.53
|8.56
|-35.4
|Net Profit
|2.74
|5.02
|-45.42
|Equity Capital
|1.97
|1.97
| -
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.05%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.81%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.71%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|116.97%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|221.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|846.57%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1931.00
|
|2064.60
|Week Low/High
|1843.75
|
|2064.60
|Month Low/High
|1843.75
|
|2323.00
|YEAR Low/High
|565.05
|
|2694.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|2694.00
