Elder Health Care Ltd

Incorporated on 21 Mar.'88, Elder Health Care (EHCL) was promoted by Jagdish Saxena and Elder Pharmaceuticals (EPL). The promoter also has interests in EPl, Semit Pharmaceuticals and Elder Projects. The company came out with a Rs 1.05-cr public issue in Feb.'94 (in accordance with the OTCEI guidelines) to finance the acquisition of plant and machinery for its unit at Patalganga near Mumbai, to ...> More