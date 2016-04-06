JUST IN
Elder Health Care Ltd.

BSE: 524830 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE950E01010
Elder Health Care Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
Elder Health Care Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.00
VOLUME 2060
52-Week high 8.55
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.55
Sell Qty 7.00
About Elder Health Care Ltd.

Elder Health Care Ltd

Incorporated on 21 Mar.'88, Elder Health Care (EHCL) was promoted by Jagdish Saxena and Elder Pharmaceuticals (EPL). The promoter also has interests in EPl, Semit Pharmaceuticals and Elder Projects. The company came out with a Rs 1.05-cr public issue in Feb.'94 (in accordance with the OTCEI guidelines) to finance the acquisition of plant and machinery for its unit at Patalganga near Mumbai, to ...> More

Elder Health Care Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -94.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Elder Health Care Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.4 7.99 -94.99
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 0.4 8.01 -95.01
Total Expenses 1.13 10.3 -89.03
Operating Profit -0.72 -2.29 68.56
Net Profit -2.54 -4.84 47.52
Equity Capital 4 4 -
Elder Health Care Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trans Medicare 8.00 0.00 4.13
Sword & Shield 7.86 0.00 4.05
Zenith Health 0.66 4.76 3.54
Elder Health 8.55 -5.00 3.42
Sanjiv.Parant. 5.77 4.91 3.40
Surya Pharma. 0.16 -5.88 3.24
Rekvina Labs 5.23 -4.91 3.15
Elder Health Care Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.07
Elder Health Care Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -83.76% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Elder Health Care Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.55
8.55
Week Low/High 0.00
8.55
Month Low/High 0.00
8.55
YEAR Low/High 0.00
8.55
All TIME Low/High 2.65
168.00

