Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532322 Sector: Health care
NSE: ELDERPHARM ISIN Code: INE975A01015
BSE 15:22 | 12 Sep Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 15:48 | 24 Dec Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 38.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 36.20
VOLUME 20547
52-Week high 38.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 78
Buy Price 76.00
Buy Qty 16772.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India. The company's principal activities include the manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceutical brands, surgical and medical devices. They are engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of pharmaceutical product through research and development and also in the manufacturing and marketing of diverse...> More

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   78
EPS - TTM () [*C] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*C] 341.95
P/B Ratio () [*C] 0.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 152.07 228.86 -33.55
Other Income 1.33 15.63 -91.49
Total Income 153.39 244.48 -37.26
Total Expenses 163.66 237.39 -31.06
Operating Profit -10.27 7.09 -244.85
Net Profit -46.02 -73.63 37.5
Equity Capital 20.54 20.54 -
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alpa Lab. 41.25 -0.36 86.79
Kerala Ayurveda 80.20 -1.47 84.69
Wanbury 34.70 -1.98 82.31
Elder Pharma 38.00 4.97 78.05
Ambalal Sarabhai 9.98 -2.82 76.48
Venus Remedies 61.80 -0.88 76.26
Jagsonpal Pharma 28.85 -1.03 75.59
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.34
Banks/FIs 7.09
FIIs 15.04
Insurance 1.85
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.18
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -66.01% -65.72% 17.24% 19.01%

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.10
38.00
Week Low/High 0.00
38.00
Month Low/High 0.00
38.00
YEAR Low/High 0.00
38.00
All TIME Low/High 20.35
474.00

