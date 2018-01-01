You are here » Home
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532322
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: ELDERPHARM
|ISIN Code: INE975A01015
|
BSE
15:22 | 12 Sep
|
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
15:48 | 24 Dec
|
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|38.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|36.20
|VOLUME
|20547
|52-Week high
|38.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|78
|Buy Price
|76.00
|Buy Qty
|16772.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|82.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|82.50
|VOLUME
|18016
|52-Week high
|84.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|78
|Buy Price
|38.00
|Buy Qty
|1924.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India. The company's principal activities include the manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceutical brands, surgical and medical devices. They are engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of pharmaceutical product through research and development and also in the manufacturing and marketing of diverse...> More
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2015
|Mar 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|152.07
|228.86
|-33.55
|Other Income
|1.33
|15.63
|-91.49
|Total Income
|153.39
|244.48
|-37.26
|Total Expenses
|163.66
|237.39
|-31.06
|Operating Profit
|-10.27
|7.09
|-244.85
|Net Profit
|-46.02
|-73.63
|37.5
|Equity Capital
|20.54
|20.54
| -
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-66.01%
|-65.72%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.10
|
|38.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|38.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|20.35
|
|474.00
Quick Links for Elder Pharmaceuticals: