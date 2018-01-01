JUST IN
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 505700 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ELECON ISIN Code: INE205B01023
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 80.25 0.35
(0.44%)
OPEN

81.45

 HIGH

81.85

 LOW

79.50
NSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar 80.00 0.05
(0.06%)
OPEN

81.85

 HIGH

83.00

 LOW

79.40
About Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is a leading manufacture of mission critical Material Handling Equipment and Power Transmission Solution. The company designs, manufactures and markets their sophisticated range of products through their network spread across India and through foreign equity participating companies in Singapore, Australia, South Africa, China and Dubai in the Middle East.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   900
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 60.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 259.09 287.37 -9.84
Other Income 1.67 1.29 29.46
Total Income 260.76 288.66 -9.67
Total Expenses 232.46 260.89 -10.9
Operating Profit 28.29 27.77 1.87
Net Profit -2.37 -9.48 75
Equity Capital 22.44 22.44 -
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GMM Pfaudler 704.00 0.08 1027.84
Shakti Pumps 525.55 0.25 965.96
Disa India 6299.95 1.61 913.49
Elecon Engg.Co 80.25 0.44 900.41
Sanghvi Movers 163.05 -0.49 706.01
ION Exchange 466.85 0.17 684.87
Windsor Machines 102.45 -1.59 665.41
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.64
Banks/FIs 0.19
FIIs 0.14
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.65
Indian Public 24.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.26
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.41% -9.81% 0.05% -0.84%
1 Month -7.60% -2.85% -1.56% -0.80%
3 Month -15.30% -14.62% 1.62% 1.03%
6 Month 55.83% 59.36% 4.99% 4.39%
1 Year 54.18% 52.67% 16.65% 16.18%
3 Year 40.54% 49.39% 16.71% 18.43%

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 79.50
81.85
Week Low/High 78.50
88.00
Month Low/High 78.50
93.00
YEAR Low/High 45.00
114.00
All TIME Low/High 0.47
343.00

