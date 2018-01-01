You are here » Home
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 505700
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ELECON
|ISIN Code: INE205B01023
|
BSE
LIVE
14:03 | 12 Mar
|
80.25
|
0.35
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
81.45
|
HIGH
81.85
|
LOW
79.50
|
NSE
LIVE
14:15 | 12 Mar
|
80.00
|
0.05
(0.06%)
|
OPEN
81.85
|
HIGH
83.00
|
LOW
79.40
About Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is a leading manufacture of mission critical Material Handling Equipment and Power Transmission Solution. The company designs, manufactures and markets their sophisticated range of products through their network spread across India and through foreign equity participating companies in Singapore, Australia, South Africa, China and Dubai in the Middle East.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|259.09
|287.37
|-9.84
|Other Income
|1.67
|1.29
|29.46
|Total Income
|260.76
|288.66
|-9.67
|Total Expenses
|232.46
|260.89
|-10.9
|Operating Profit
|28.29
|27.77
|1.87
|Net Profit
|-2.37
|-9.48
|75
|Equity Capital
|22.44
|22.44
| -
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - Peer Group
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.41%
|-9.81%
|0.05%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-7.60%
|-2.85%
|-1.56%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-15.30%
|-14.62%
|1.62%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|55.83%
|59.36%
|4.99%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|54.18%
|52.67%
|16.65%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|40.54%
|49.39%
|16.71%
|18.43%
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|79.50
|
|81.85
|Week Low/High
|78.50
|
|88.00
|Month Low/High
|78.50
|
|93.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.00
|
|114.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.47
|
|343.00
