Electrosteel Castings Ltd.

BSE: 500128 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ELECTCAST ISIN Code: INE086A01029
BSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 28.35 -0.45
(-1.56%)
OPEN

28.80

 HIGH

29.30

 LOW

28.35
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 28.35 -0.40
(-1.39%)
OPEN

28.85

 HIGH

29.35

 LOW

28.30
OPEN 28.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 28.80
VOLUME 36896
52-Week high 44.60
52-Week low 23.50
P/E 28.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,012
Buy Price 28.35
Buy Qty 661.00
Sell Price 28.50
Sell Qty 1000.00
OPEN 28.80
CLOSE 28.80
VOLUME 36896
52-Week high 44.60
52-Week low 23.50
P/E 28.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,012
Buy Price 28.35
Buy Qty 661.00
Sell Price 28.50
Sell Qty 1000.00

About Electrosteel Castings Ltd.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd

Electrosteel Castings Ltd is largest manufacturer of ductile iron (DI) spun pipes in India. The company is a water infrastructure company providing techno-economic solutions for water supply and sewerage systems. They are engaged in the business of manufacturing Ductile Iron Pipes and Fittings and Cast Iron Pipes. They also undertake turnkey solutions for water transportation and sewerage manageme...

Electrosteel Castings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,012
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.99
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.64
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.74
Book Value / Share () [*S] 79.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Electrosteel Castings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 511.66 460.37 11.14
Other Income 22.11 10.9 102.84
Total Income 533.77 471.27 13.26
Total Expenses 444.1 381.26 16.48
Operating Profit 89.67 90 -0.37
Net Profit 20.39 24.01 -15.08
Equity Capital 35.7 35.7 -
Electrosteel Castings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ramkrishna Forg. 753.50 0.45 2455.66
Sterling Tools 378.40 -1.98 1362.24
M M Forgings 1043.80 -4.26 1259.87
Electrost.Cast. 28.35 -1.56 1012.10
Nelcast 83.10 -2.64 722.97
Jayaswal Neco 9.50 -1.96 606.70
Steelcast 174.00 0.06 352.18
Electrosteel Castings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.02
Banks/FIs 0.19
FIIs 0.95
Insurance 6.12
Mutual Funds 0.85
Indian Public 24.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.58
Electrosteel Castings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.97% -7.80% -0.07% -1.01%
1 Month -15.25% -16.62% -1.68% -0.98%
3 Month -15.12% -11.82% 1.49% 0.85%
6 Month 6.78% 2.90% 4.87% 4.21%
1 Year 2.53% 1.25% 16.51% 15.97%
3 Year 30.65% 33.10% 16.57% 18.23%

Electrosteel Castings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.35
29.30
Week Low/High 27.35
31.00
Month Low/High 27.35
36.00
YEAR Low/High 23.50
45.00
All TIME Low/High 3.05
102.00

