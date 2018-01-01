You are here » Home
Electrosteel Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 500128
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ELECTCAST
|ISIN Code: INE086A01029
|
BSE
LIVE
13:33 | 12 Mar
|
28.35
|
-0.45
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
28.80
|
HIGH
29.30
|
LOW
28.35
|
NSE
LIVE
13:34 | 12 Mar
|
28.35
|
-0.40
(-1.39%)
|
OPEN
28.85
|
HIGH
29.35
|
LOW
28.30
About Electrosteel Castings Ltd.
Electrosteel Castings Ltd
Electrosteel Castings Ltd is largest manufacturer of ductile iron (DI) spun pipes in India. The company is a water infrastructure company providing techno-economic solutions for water supply and sewerage systems. They are engaged in the business of manufacturing Ductile Iron Pipes and Fittings and Cast Iron Pipes. They also undertake turnkey solutions for water transportation and sewerage manageme...
Electrosteel Castings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Electrosteel Castings Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Electrosteel Castings Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|511.66
|460.37
|11.14
|Other Income
|22.11
|10.9
|102.84
|Total Income
|533.77
|471.27
|13.26
|Total Expenses
|444.1
|381.26
|16.48
|Operating Profit
|89.67
|90
|-0.37
|Net Profit
|20.39
|24.01
|-15.08
|Equity Capital
|35.7
|35.7
| -
Electrosteel Castings Ltd - Peer Group
Electrosteel Castings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Electrosteel Castings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.97%
|-7.80%
|-0.07%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-15.25%
|-16.62%
|-1.68%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|-15.12%
|-11.82%
|1.49%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|6.78%
|2.90%
|4.87%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|2.53%
|1.25%
|16.51%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|30.65%
|33.10%
|16.57%
|18.23%
Electrosteel Castings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.35
|
|29.30
|Week Low/High
|27.35
|
|31.00
|Month Low/High
|27.35
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.50
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.05
|
|102.00
Quick Links for Electrosteel Castings: