Electrotherm (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 526608
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: ELECTHERM
|ISIN Code: INE822G01016
|
BSE
14:56 | 12 Mar
|
136.40
|
0.90
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
136.45
|
HIGH
140.00
|
LOW
136.40
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
137.00
|
2.60
(1.93%)
|
OPEN
138.50
|
HIGH
139.95
|
LOW
133.55
About Electrotherm (India) Ltd.
Electrotherm (India) Ltd
Electrotherm India(EIL), the Ahmedabad based company, was started in the early eighties by two enterprising brothers Mukesh Bhandari and Shailesh Bhandari, along with Harish Sharma and Narendra Dalal.
EIL manufactures medium frequency induction melting furnaces, induction heating and hardening equipment, single electrode DC arc furnaces, secondary metallurgical equipment like DC ladle refining...> More
Electrotherm (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Electrotherm (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Electrotherm (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|730.54
|421.96
|73.13
|Other Income
|0.58
|1.06
|-45.28
|Total Income
|731.12
|423.02
|72.83
|Total Expenses
|698.37
|428.84
|62.85
|Operating Profit
|32.75
|-5.82
|662.71
|Net Profit
|-4.58
|-43.57
|89.49
|Equity Capital
|12.74
|11.48
| -
Electrotherm (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Electrotherm (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Electrotherm (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.14%
|-9.90%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.22%
|-15.14%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.80%
|-15.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-39.31%
|-40.78%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.62%
|-10.46%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|525.69%
|512.98%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Electrotherm (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|136.40
|
|140.00
|Week Low/High
|133.95
|
|158.00
|Month Low/High
|133.95
|
|168.00
|YEAR Low/High
|125.05
|
|309.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.45
|
|644.00
