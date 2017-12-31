JUST IN
Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

BSE: 526608 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: ELECTHERM ISIN Code: INE822G01016
BSE 14:56 | 12 Mar 136.40 0.90
(0.66%)
OPEN

136.45

 HIGH

140.00

 LOW

136.40
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 137.00 2.60
(1.93%)
OPEN

138.50

 HIGH

139.95

 LOW

133.55
About Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd

Electrotherm India(EIL), the Ahmedabad based company, was started in the early eighties by two enterprising brothers Mukesh Bhandari and Shailesh Bhandari, along with Harish Sharma and Narendra Dalal. EIL manufactures medium frequency induction melting furnaces, induction heating and hardening equipment, single electrode DC arc furnaces, secondary metallurgical equipment like DC ladle refining...> More

Electrotherm (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   174
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1005.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Electrotherm (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 730.54 421.96 73.13
Other Income 0.58 1.06 -45.28
Total Income 731.12 423.02 72.83
Total Expenses 698.37 428.84 62.85
Operating Profit 32.75 -5.82 662.71
Net Profit -4.58 -43.57 89.49
Equity Capital 12.74 11.48 -
Electrotherm (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Visa Steel 16.55 -0.60 191.63
Alliance Integ. 164.90 0.00 191.45
Manaksia Steels 27.95 -2.44 183.07
Electrotherm(I) 136.40 0.66 173.77
ISMT 11.21 -4.92 164.23
Oil Country 37.05 -1.72 164.09
MSP Steel & Pow. 18.25 0.27 160.78
Electrotherm (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 3.72
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 18.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 47.21
Electrotherm (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.14% -9.90% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.22% -15.14% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.80% -15.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -39.31% -40.78% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.62% -10.46% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 525.69% 512.98% 17.24% 19.01%

Electrotherm (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 136.40
140.00
Week Low/High 133.95
158.00
Month Low/High 133.95
168.00
YEAR Low/High 125.05
309.00
All TIME Low/High 2.45
644.00

