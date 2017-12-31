Electrotherm (India) Ltd

Electrotherm India(EIL), the Ahmedabad based company, was started in the early eighties by two enterprising brothers Mukesh Bhandari and Shailesh Bhandari, along with Harish Sharma and Narendra Dalal. EIL manufactures medium frequency induction melting furnaces, induction heating and hardening equipment, single electrode DC arc furnaces, secondary metallurgical equipment like DC ladle refining...> More