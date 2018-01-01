Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd

Incorporated on 5 Nov.'84, Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries was promoted by Rajesh Agrawal and Rakesh Agrawal. The company markets and processes marble and granite. Granite is an important structural and ornamental stone. Polished granite slabs are very popular and are used for exterior finishing work in buildings, as table tops, as tomb stones and for other ornamental uses. Apart from prov...> More