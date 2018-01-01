You are here » Home
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526705
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE095B01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
193.05
|
7.00
(3.76%)
|
OPEN
186.55
|
HIGH
195.00
|
LOW
186.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|186.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|186.05
|VOLUME
|249
|52-Week high
|210.00
|52-Week low
|103.00
|P/E
|16.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|87
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd.
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd
Incorporated on 5 Nov.'84, Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries was promoted by Rajesh Agrawal and Rakesh Agrawal. The company markets and processes marble and granite.
Granite is an important structural and ornamental stone. Polished granite slabs are very popular and are used for exterior finishing work in buildings, as table tops, as tomb stones and for other ornamental uses. Apart from prov...> More
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.81%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|18.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|77.44%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|114.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|186.25
|
|195.00
|Week Low/High
|185.00
|
|196.00
|Month Low/High
|172.00
|
|198.00
|YEAR Low/High
|103.00
|
|210.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.90
|
|210.00
Quick Links for Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries: