Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526705 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE095B01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 193.05 7.00
(3.76%)
OPEN

186.55

 HIGH

195.00

 LOW

186.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 186.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 186.05
VOLUME 249
52-Week high 210.00
52-Week low 103.00
P/E 16.46
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 87
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd.

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd

Incorporated on 5 Nov.'84, Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries was promoted by Rajesh Agrawal and Rakesh Agrawal. The company markets and processes marble and granite. Granite is an important structural and ornamental stone. Polished granite slabs are very popular and are used for exterior finishing work in buildings, as table tops, as tomb stones and for other ornamental uses. Apart from prov...> More

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   87
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Mar 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 225.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.17 6.93 -68.69
Other Income 1.67 1.57 6.37
Total Income 3.84 8.5 -54.82
Total Expenses 2.64 6.68 -60.48
Operating Profit 1.2 1.81 -33.7
Net Profit 0.95 1.38 -31.16
Equity Capital 4.5 4.5 -
> More on Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Financials Results

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
20 Microns 46.55 8.63 164.23
Ferro Alloys Cor 8.31 4.92 153.98
Guj NRE Coke 0.93 -4.12 149.22
Elegant Marbles 193.05 3.76 86.87
Shilp Gravures 126.10 -4.18 77.55
Sarthak Metals 55.50 -2.89 75.98
Facor Alloys 2.82 2.55 55.13
> More on Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Peer Group

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.28
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.84
> More on Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.81% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 18.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 77.44% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 114.14% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 186.25
195.00
Week Low/High 185.00
196.00
Month Low/High 172.00
198.00
YEAR Low/High 103.00
210.00
All TIME Low/High 4.90
210.00

