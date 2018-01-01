JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Elgi Equipments Ltd

Elgi Equipments Ltd.

BSE: 522074 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ELGIEQUIP ISIN Code: INE285A01027
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 280.05 -5.40
(-1.89%)
OPEN

287.50

 HIGH

287.50

 LOW

278.50
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 280.70 -4.40
(-1.54%)
OPEN

287.70

 HIGH

288.70

 LOW

280.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 287.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 285.45
VOLUME 4505
52-Week high 350.00
52-Week low 199.00
P/E 59.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,439
Buy Price 280.05
Buy Qty 460.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 287.50
CLOSE 285.45
VOLUME 4505
52-Week high 350.00
52-Week low 199.00
P/E 59.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,439
Buy Price 280.05
Buy Qty 460.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Elgi Equipments Ltd.

Elgi Equipments Ltd

Incorporated in 1960 as a private limited company, Elgi Equipments was converted into a public limited company in 1975 and came out with a public issue of 75,000 shares. It was promoted by L G Balakrishnan, his brothers and associates. Hailing from the Elgi stable, EEL manufactures reciprocating, borewell and screw compressors. It also makes and sells garage equipment, mobile utility systems, b...> More

Elgi Equipments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,439
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 59.59
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Elgi Equipments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 415.42 332.55 24.92
Other Income 2.38 1.19 100
Total Income 417.79 333.74 25.18
Total Expenses 367.93 304.73 20.74
Operating Profit 49.86 29 71.93
Net Profit 27.84 12.12 129.7
Equity Capital 15.83 15.83 -
> More on Elgi Equipments Ltd Financials Results

Elgi Equipments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kirloskar Oil 361.20 0.73 5222.95
ISGEC Heavy 6914.20 0.78 5081.94
BEML Ltd 1122.70 1.14 4674.92
Elgi Equipment 280.05 -1.89 4438.79
Greaves Cotton 119.60 0.08 2920.63
KSB Pumps 799.40 0.55 2782.71
Va Tech Wabag 501.15 0.06 2738.78
> More on Elgi Equipments Ltd Peer Group

Elgi Equipments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.90
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 15.69
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 11.77
Indian Public 24.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.35
> More on Elgi Equipments Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Elgi Equipments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.29% -8.94% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.17% -16.56% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 6.16% 5.41% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.47% 22.34% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.17% 31.29% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 84.55% 76.93% 17.24% 19.02%

Elgi Equipments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 278.50
287.50
Week Low/High 278.50
311.00
Month Low/High 278.50
350.00
YEAR Low/High 199.00
350.00
All TIME Low/High 2.13
350.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Elgi Equipments: