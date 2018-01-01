Elgi Equipments Ltd.
|BSE: 522074
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ELGIEQUIP
|ISIN Code: INE285A01027
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|280.05
|
-5.40
(-1.89%)
|
OPEN
287.50
|
HIGH
287.50
|
LOW
278.50
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|280.70
|
-4.40
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
287.70
|
HIGH
288.70
|
LOW
280.00
About Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Incorporated in 1960 as a private limited company, Elgi Equipments was converted into a public limited company in 1975 and came out with a public issue of 75,000 shares. It was promoted by L G Balakrishnan, his brothers and associates. Hailing from the Elgi stable, EEL manufactures reciprocating, borewell and screw compressors. It also makes and sells garage equipment, mobile utility systems, b...
Elgi Equipments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,439
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.70
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|59.59
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.35
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|35.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.99
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Elgi Equipments Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Elgi Equipments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|415.42
|332.55
|24.92
|Other Income
|2.38
|1.19
|100
|Total Income
|417.79
|333.74
|25.18
|Total Expenses
|367.93
|304.73
|20.74
|Operating Profit
|49.86
|29
|71.93
|Net Profit
|27.84
|12.12
|129.7
|Equity Capital
|15.83
|15.83
|-
Elgi Equipments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kirloskar Oil
|361.20
|0.73
|5222.95
|ISGEC Heavy
|6914.20
|0.78
|5081.94
|BEML Ltd
|1122.70
|1.14
|4674.92
|Elgi Equipment
|280.05
|-1.89
|4438.79
|Greaves Cotton
|119.60
|0.08
|2920.63
|KSB Pumps
|799.40
|0.55
|2782.71
|Va Tech Wabag
|501.15
|0.06
|2738.78
Elgi Equipments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Elgi Equipments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.29%
|-8.94%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.17%
|-16.56%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|6.16%
|5.41%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.47%
|22.34%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.17%
|31.29%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|84.55%
|76.93%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Elgi Equipments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|278.50
|
|287.50
|Week Low/High
|278.50
|
|311.00
|Month Low/High
|278.50
|
|350.00
|YEAR Low/High
|199.00
|
|350.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.13
|
|350.00
