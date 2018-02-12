JUST IN
Elixir Capital Ltd.

BSE: 531278 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE785D01012
BSE 15:17 | 12 Mar 47.95 0.45
(0.95%)
OPEN

52.40

 HIGH

52.40

 LOW

46.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Elixir Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Elixir Capital Ltd.

Elixir Capital Ltd

Axis Capital Markets (India) was incorporated in 1994. The primary business activity of the company involves trading and investment in shares and securities. The registered office of the company is located at Fort, Mumbai. It acquires income from operations and from dividends recieved....> More

Elixir Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Elixir Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.89 -0.75 885.33
Other Income 0.07 0.06 16.67
Total Income 5.97 -0.7 952.86
Total Expenses 1.02 0.7 45.71
Operating Profit 4.95 -1.39 456.12
Net Profit 3.41 -1.01 437.62
Equity Capital 5.8 5.8 -
> More on Elixir Capital Ltd Financials Results

Elixir Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bullish Bonds & 81.20 -1.28 29.07
My Money Sec. 28.75 -4.96 28.75
SMIFS Cap. Mkt. 51.05 -7.52 28.54
Elixir Capital 47.95 0.95 27.81
Natco Economical 91.05 0.17 27.32
Transwar.Fin. 11.14 -4.95 27.25
Scintilla Comm 27.00 0.00 27.08
> More on Elixir Capital Ltd Peer Group

Elixir Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.29
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.45
> More on Elixir Capital Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Elixir Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.94% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 12.03% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 19.88% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.19% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 30.65% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -46.06% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Elixir Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.10
52.40
Week Low/High 45.00
52.40
Month Low/High 42.40
53.00
YEAR Low/High 31.40
55.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
156.00

