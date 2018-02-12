Elixir Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 531278
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE785D01012
|BSE 15:17 | 12 Mar
|47.95
|
0.45
(0.95%)
|
OPEN
52.40
|
HIGH
52.40
|
LOW
46.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Elixir Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Elixir Capital Ltd.
Axis Capital Markets (India) was incorporated in 1994. The primary business activity of the company involves trading and investment in shares and securities. The registered office of the company is located at Fort, Mumbai. It acquires income from operations and from dividends recieved....> More
Elixir Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|28
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.36
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.63
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.62
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complain For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30-09-2017
-
-
Certificate From PCS For Transfer / Transmission / Transposition Of Shares For The Half Year Ended 3
-
Compliance Certificate From RTA Of The Company For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Elixir Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.89
|-0.75
|885.33
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.06
|16.67
|Total Income
|5.97
|-0.7
|952.86
|Total Expenses
|1.02
|0.7
|45.71
|Operating Profit
|4.95
|-1.39
|456.12
|Net Profit
|3.41
|-1.01
|437.62
|Equity Capital
|5.8
|5.8
|-
Elixir Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bullish Bonds &
|81.20
|-1.28
|29.07
|My Money Sec.
|28.75
|-4.96
|28.75
|SMIFS Cap. Mkt.
|51.05
|-7.52
|28.54
|Elixir Capital
|47.95
|0.95
|27.81
|Natco Economical
|91.05
|0.17
|27.32
|Transwar.Fin.
|11.14
|-4.95
|27.25
|Scintilla Comm
|27.00
|0.00
|27.08
Elixir Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Elixir Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|12.03%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|19.88%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.19%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|30.65%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-46.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Elixir Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.10
|
|52.40
|Week Low/High
|45.00
|
|52.40
|Month Low/High
|42.40
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|31.40
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|156.00
