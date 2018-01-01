Elnet Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 517477
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ELNET
|ISIN Code: INE033C01019
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|148.00
|
1.35
(0.92%)
|
OPEN
147.30
|
HIGH
151.00
|
LOW
146.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Elnet Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|147.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|146.65
|VOLUME
|1924
|52-Week high
|204.00
|52-Week low
|105.30
|P/E
|6.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59
|Buy Price
|147.00
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|148.00
|Sell Qty
|382.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|147.30
|CLOSE
|146.65
|VOLUME
|1924
|52-Week high
|204.00
|52-Week low
|105.30
|P/E
|6.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59
|Buy Price
|147.00
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|148.00
|Sell Qty
|382.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59.20
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Elnet Technologies Ltd.
Elnet Technologies was incorporated as a public limited company in 1990. The promoters signed a joint sector agreement with ELCOT for setting up a software technology part. The company took up a project of constructing a software technology park on a plot of land admeasuring five acres at Taramani, Madras, to provide infrastructural facilities like air-conditioned working space, un-interrupted...> More
Elnet Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|59
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.58
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.28
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|14.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.95
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|159.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.93
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Elnet Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.62
|4.5
|24.89
|Other Income
|0.97
|1.68
|-42.26
|Total Income
|6.59
|6.18
|6.63
|Total Expenses
|2.69
|2.39
|12.55
|Operating Profit
|3.91
|3.79
|3.17
|Net Profit
|2.16
|1.93
|11.92
|Equity Capital
|4
|4
|-
Elnet Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Krishna Vent.
|68.00
|0.00
|73.44
|Landmark Prop.
|4.99
|-0.40
|66.92
|Tirupati Sarjan
|20.05
|3.62
|66.16
|Elnet Technolog
|148.00
|0.92
|59.20
|Ansal Buildwell
|78.25
|-2.00
|57.75
|Tarmat
|51.15
|-2.01
|56.06
|Manvijay Develop
|78.25
|0.00
|50.71
Elnet Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Elnet Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.80%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.21%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.02%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.68%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|37.16%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|105.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Elnet Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|146.00
|
|151.00
|Week Low/High
|144.50
|
|168.00
|Month Low/High
|144.50
|
|188.00
|YEAR Low/High
|105.30
|
|204.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|204.00
Quick Links for Elnet Technologies:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices