Elnet Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 517477 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ELNET ISIN Code: INE033C01019
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 148.00 1.35
(0.92%)
OPEN

147.30

 HIGH

151.00

 LOW

146.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Elnet Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 147.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 146.65
VOLUME 1924
52-Week high 204.00
52-Week low 105.30
P/E 6.28
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 59
Buy Price 147.00
Buy Qty 30.00
Sell Price 148.00
Sell Qty 382.00
About Elnet Technologies Ltd.

Elnet Technologies Ltd

Elnet Technologies was incorporated as a public limited company in 1990. The promoters signed a joint sector agreement with ELCOT for setting up a software technology part. The company took up a project of constructing a software technology park on a plot of land admeasuring five acres at Taramani, Madras, to provide infrastructural facilities like air-conditioned working space, un-interrupted...

Elnet Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   59
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   14.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.95
Book Value / Share () [*S] 159.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Elnet Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.62 4.5 24.89
Other Income 0.97 1.68 -42.26
Total Income 6.59 6.18 6.63
Total Expenses 2.69 2.39 12.55
Operating Profit 3.91 3.79 3.17
Net Profit 2.16 1.93 11.92
Equity Capital 4 4 -
Elnet Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Krishna Vent. 68.00 0.00 73.44
Landmark Prop. 4.99 -0.40 66.92
Tirupati Sarjan 20.05 3.62 66.16
Elnet Technolog 148.00 0.92 59.20
Ansal Buildwell 78.25 -2.00 57.75
Tarmat 51.15 -2.01 56.06
Manvijay Develop 78.25 0.00 50.71
Elnet Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.65
Elnet Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.80% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.21% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.02% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.68% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 37.16% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 105.56% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Elnet Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 146.00
151.00
Week Low/High 144.50
168.00
Month Low/High 144.50
188.00
YEAR Low/High 105.30
204.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
204.00

