Elpro International Ltd.

BSE: 504000 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ELPROINTL ISIN Code: INE579B01039
About Elpro International Ltd.

Elpro International Ltd

Elpro International, incorporated in 1962 as an engineering company, was originally formed with 50% financial participation from the General Electric Company, US. Later on, to get the company out of FERA's clutches. GEC, US, reduced its shareholding by transferring a small percentage to an Indian company. Originally, Investment Corporation of India, a Tata affiliate, was the largest single Indian ...

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   734
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 270.63
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.11
Elpro International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.03 11.89 76.87
Other Income 0.28 0.36 -22.22
Total Income 21.31 12.25 73.96
Total Expenses 8.51 5.94 43.27
Operating Profit 12.8 6.31 102.85
Net Profit 4.06 -1.83 321.86
Equity Capital 13.84 13.84 -
Elpro International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Patel Engg. 65.70 0.08 1031.49
B.L.Kashyap 38.25 0.53 823.91
Nila Infrastruct 19.20 -0.26 756.29
Elpro Intl. 43.30 -1.93 733.94
Parsvnath Devl. 15.75 -4.83 685.41
Ganesh Housing 133.70 -0.63 658.21
SKIL Infrastr 28.95 -4.93 626.97
Elpro International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 24.24
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 7.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.68
Elpro International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.36% NA 0.00% -0.97%
1 Month -19.44% NA -1.61% -0.94%
3 Month -5.36% NA 1.56% 0.89%
6 Month -3.82% NA 4.94% 4.25%
1 Year 80.27% NA 16.59% 16.02%
3 Year 136.61% NA 16.65% 18.27%

Elpro International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.00
45.70
Week Low/High 43.00
48.00
Month Low/High 43.00
58.00
YEAR Low/High 21.98
64.00
All TIME Low/High 0.49
64.00

