Elpro International Ltd.
|BSE: 504000
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ELPROINTL
|ISIN Code: INE579B01039
|
BSE
LIVE
14:01 | 12 Mar
|
43.30
|
-0.85
(-1.93%)
|
OPEN
45.70
|
HIGH
45.70
|
LOW
43.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Elpro International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|45.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.15
|VOLUME
|24223
|52-Week high
|64.00
|52-Week low
|21.98
|P/E
|270.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|734
|Buy Price
|43.30
|Buy Qty
|233.00
|Sell Price
|43.95
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|45.70
|CLOSE
|44.15
|VOLUME
|24223
|52-Week high
|64.00
|52-Week low
|21.98
|P/E
|270.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|734
|Buy Price
|43.30
|Buy Qty
|233.00
|Sell Price
|43.95
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About Elpro International Ltd.
Elpro International Ltd
Elpro International, incorporated in 1962 as an engineering company, was originally formed with 50% financial participation from the General Electric Company, US. Later on, to get the company out of FERA's clutches. GEC, US, reduced its shareholding by transferring a small percentage to an Indian company. Originally, Investment Corporation of India, a Tata affiliate, was the largest single Indian ...> More
Elpro International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Elpro International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.03
|11.89
|76.87
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.36
|-22.22
|Total Income
|21.31
|12.25
|73.96
|Total Expenses
|8.51
|5.94
|43.27
|Operating Profit
|12.8
|6.31
|102.85
|Net Profit
|4.06
|-1.83
|321.86
|Equity Capital
|13.84
|13.84
| -
Elpro International Ltd - Peer Group
Elpro International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Elpro International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.36%
|NA
|0.00%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-19.44%
|NA
|-1.61%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-5.36%
|NA
|1.56%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-3.82%
|NA
|4.94%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|80.27%
|NA
|16.59%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|136.61%
|NA
|16.65%
|18.27%
Elpro International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.00
|
|45.70
|Week Low/High
|43.00
|
|48.00
|Month Low/High
|43.00
|
|58.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.98
|
|64.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.49
|
|64.00
Quick Links for Elpro International: