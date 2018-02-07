EMA India Ltd.
|BSE: 522027
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE279D01016
|BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar
|26.45
|
1.25
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
26.45
|
HIGH
26.45
|
LOW
26.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|EMA India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|26.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.20
|VOLUME
|190
|52-Week high
|26.50
|52-Week low
|18.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|26.45
|Buy Qty
|110.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About EMA India Ltd.
Registered as EMA India Construction Heating Company Pvt Ltd in May'71, EMA India (EIL) became a public limited company in 1976 and acquired the present name. It started commercial production in 1973-74. Company is lead by P K Bhargava,as Chairman & Managing Director. EIL continues to sucessfully manufacture and supply Induction Heating Equipments based on IGBT transistorised converters, which ...> More
EMA India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.24
EMA India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.56
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.57
|-94.74
|Total Expenses
|0.13
|0.99
|-86.87
|Operating Profit
|-0.1
|-0.42
|76.19
|Net Profit
|-0.11
|-0.44
|75
|Equity Capital
|1.01
|1.01
|-
EMA India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Iykot Hitech
|6.06
|-4.87
|3.68
|Miven Mach. Tool
|10.37
|4.96
|3.11
|Shivagrico Impl.
|6.10
|1.67
|3.06
|EMA India
|26.45
|4.96
|2.67
|Incon Engineers
|6.00
|0.00
|2.60
|VKS Projects
|0.04
|0.00
|2.52
|Hind. Udyog
|3.16
|1.94
|2.27
EMA India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
EMA India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
EMA India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.45
|
|26.45
|Week Low/High
|26.45
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|26.45
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.50
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.00
|
|247.00
Quick Links for EMA India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices