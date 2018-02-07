JUST IN
EMA India Ltd.

BSE: 522027 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE279D01016
BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar 26.45 1.25
(4.96%)
OPEN

26.45

 HIGH

26.45

 LOW

26.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan EMA India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About EMA India Ltd.

EMA India Ltd

Registered as EMA India Construction Heating Company Pvt Ltd in May'71, EMA India (EIL) became a public limited company in 1976 and acquired the present name. It started commercial production in 1973-74. Company is lead by P K Bhargava,as Chairman & Managing Director. EIL continues to sucessfully manufacture and supply Induction Heating Equipments based on IGBT transistorised converters, which ...> More

EMA India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

EMA India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.56 -
Other Income 0.03 0.01 200
Total Income 0.03 0.57 -94.74
Total Expenses 0.13 0.99 -86.87
Operating Profit -0.1 -0.42 76.19
Net Profit -0.11 -0.44 75
Equity Capital 1.01 1.01 -
EMA India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Iykot Hitech 6.06 -4.87 3.68
Miven Mach. Tool 10.37 4.96 3.11
Shivagrico Impl. 6.10 1.67 3.06
EMA India 26.45 4.96 2.67
Incon Engineers 6.00 0.00 2.60
VKS Projects 0.04 0.00 2.52
Hind. Udyog 3.16 1.94 2.27
EMA India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.81
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 40.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.08
EMA India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

EMA India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.45
26.45
Week Low/High 26.45
26.00
Month Low/High 26.45
26.00
YEAR Low/High 18.50
27.00
All TIME Low/High 14.00
247.00

