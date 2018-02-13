EMCO Ltd.
|BSE: 504008
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: EMCO
|ISIN Code: INE078A01026
|BSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar
|15.25
|
-0.90
(-5.57%)
|
OPEN
15.80
|
HIGH
15.80
|
LOW
15.10
|NSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|15.25
|
-0.75
(-4.69%)
|
OPEN
16.00
|
HIGH
16.00
|
LOW
15.10
|OPEN
|15.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.15
|VOLUME
|23592
|52-Week high
|33.55
|52-Week low
|15.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|15.20
|Buy Qty
|1688.00
|Sell Price
|15.25
|Sell Qty
|310.00
|OPEN
|16.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.00
|VOLUME
|105524
|52-Week high
|33.60
|52-Week low
|15.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|15.20
|Buy Qty
|2670.00
|Sell Price
|15.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|15.80
|CLOSE
|16.15
|VOLUME
|23592
|52-Week high
|33.55
|52-Week low
|15.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|15.20
|Buy Qty
|1688.00
|Sell Price
|15.25
|Sell Qty
|310.00
|OPEN
|16.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.00
|VOLUME
|105524
|52-Week high
|33.60
|52-Week low
|15.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|103.55
|Buy Price
|15.20
|Buy Qty
|2670.00
|Sell Price
|15.25
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About EMCO Ltd.
EMCO Ltd is one of the leading Indian manufacturing companies and End-to-End solution Provider in Power Transmission and Distribution sector. The company is the third largest manufacturer of Transformers in India and a leading player in Electronic Energy Meters and Turnkey Electrical Projects. The company operates in the power industry, which constitutes of generation, transmission, distribution a...> More
EMCO Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|104
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|61.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
EMCO Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.52
|214.28
|-81.09
|Other Income
|0.06
|-
|Total Income
|40.58
|214.28
|-81.06
|Total Expenses
|50.64
|201.7
|-74.89
|Operating Profit
|-10.06
|12.59
|-179.9
|Net Profit
|-32.29
|-11.13
|-190.12
|Equity Capital
|13.57
|13.56
|-
EMCO Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lak. Electrical
|609.30
|1.08
|149.89
|Shilchar Tech.
|378.50
|0.30
|144.21
|Eon Elect.
|81.70
|-2.27
|138.07
|EMCO
|15.25
|-5.57
|103.55
|Jyoti Structures
|8.96
|-3.66
|98.16
|Jyoti
|53.60
|4.28
|91.82
|IMP Powers
|98.25
|1.60
|84.89
EMCO Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
EMCO Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.59%
|-10.82%
|0.03%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-22.78%
|-21.99%
|-1.58%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-17.79%
|-28.57%
|1.59%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-28.07%
|-31.92%
|4.97%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-42.56%
|-43.20%
|16.62%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|-58.73%
|-59.33%
|16.69%
|18.24%
EMCO Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.10
|
|15.80
|Week Low/High
|15.10
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|15.10
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.10
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.21
|
|1300.00
Quick Links for EMCO:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices