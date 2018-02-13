JUST IN
EMCO Ltd.

BSE: 504008 Sector: Engineering
NSE: EMCO ISIN Code: INE078A01026
BSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar 15.25 -0.90
(-5.57%)
OPEN

15.80

 HIGH

15.80

 LOW

15.10
NSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 15.25 -0.75
(-4.69%)
OPEN

16.00

 HIGH

16.00

 LOW

15.10
About EMCO Ltd.

EMCO Ltd

EMCO Ltd is one of the leading Indian manufacturing companies and End-to-End solution Provider in Power Transmission and Distribution sector. The company is the third largest manufacturer of Transformers in India and a leading player in Electronic Energy Meters and Turnkey Electrical Projects. The company operates in the power industry, which constitutes of generation, transmission, distribution a...> More

EMCO Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   104
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

EMCO Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.52 214.28 -81.09
Other Income 0.06 -
Total Income 40.58 214.28 -81.06
Total Expenses 50.64 201.7 -74.89
Operating Profit -10.06 12.59 -179.9
Net Profit -32.29 -11.13 -190.12
Equity Capital 13.57 13.56 -
EMCO Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lak. Electrical 609.30 1.08 149.89
Shilchar Tech. 378.50 0.30 144.21
Eon Elect. 81.70 -2.27 138.07
EMCO 15.25 -5.57 103.55
Jyoti Structures 8.96 -3.66 98.16
Jyoti 53.60 4.28 91.82
IMP Powers 98.25 1.60 84.89
EMCO Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.28
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 3.34
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.42
EMCO Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.59% -10.82% 0.03% -1.00%
1 Month -22.78% -21.99% -1.58% -0.97%
3 Month -17.79% -28.57% 1.59% 0.86%
6 Month -28.07% -31.92% 4.97% 4.22%
1 Year -42.56% -43.20% 16.62% 15.98%
3 Year -58.73% -59.33% 16.69% 18.24%

EMCO Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.10
15.80
Week Low/High 15.10
17.00
Month Low/High 15.10
21.00
YEAR Low/High 15.10
34.00
All TIME Low/High 2.21
1300.00

