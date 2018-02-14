Emed.com Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 524588
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE379F01019
|BSE 10:34 | 26 Feb
|4.44
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.44
|
HIGH
4.44
|
LOW
4.44
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Emed.com Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.44
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.44
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|15.10
|52-Week low
|4.44
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.44
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Emed.com Technologies Ltd.
Emed.com Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Changes In Composition Of The Board Of Directors Of The Comp
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018.
-
-
Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Six Month Period Ended 30Th Septemb
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations For Half Year Ended 30Th Se
Emed.com Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.38
|3.38
|-
Emed.com Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Frontier Info.
|2.45
|0.00
|1.64
|Omnitech Info.
|1.07
|4.90
|1.61
|Covidh Technolog
|1.42
|-1.39
|1.51
|Emed.com Techno
|4.44
|0.00
|1.50
|Pagaria Ener.
|3.25
|-4.97
|1.41
|Svam Software
|0.80
|0.00
|1.35
|Seshachal Tech.
|1.81
|-4.74
|1.26
Emed.com Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Emed.com Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.93%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-62.53%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-75.21%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Emed.com Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.44
|
|4.44
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.44
|Month Low/High
|4.44
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.44
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.44
|
|528.00
Quick Links for Emed.com Technologies:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices