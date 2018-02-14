JUST IN
Emed.com Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 524588 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE379F01019
BSE 10:34 | 26 Feb 4.44 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.44

 HIGH

4.44

 LOW

4.44
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Emed.com Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.44
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.44
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 15.10
52-Week low 4.44
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.44
Sell Qty 1.00
About Emed.com Technologies Ltd.

Emed.com Technologies Ltd

Emed.com Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Emed.com Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 3.38 3.38 -
> More on Emed.com Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Emed.com Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Frontier Info. 2.45 0.00 1.64
Omnitech Info. 1.07 4.90 1.61
Covidh Technolog 1.42 -1.39 1.51
Emed.com Techno 4.44 0.00 1.50
Pagaria Ener. 3.25 -4.97 1.41
Svam Software 0.80 0.00 1.35
Seshachal Tech. 1.81 -4.74 1.26
> More on Emed.com Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Emed.com Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 61.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.15
> More on Emed.com Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Emed.com Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.93% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -62.53% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -75.21% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Emed.com Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.44
4.44
Week Low/High 0.00
4.44
Month Low/High 4.44
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.44
15.00
All TIME Low/High 4.44
528.00

