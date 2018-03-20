Emerald Leisures Ltd.
|BSE: 507265
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE044N01013
|BSE LIVE 12:19 | 09 Mar
|90.35
|
-4.65
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
90.35
|
HIGH
90.35
|
LOW
90.35
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Emerald Leisures Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|90.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|95.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|95.10
|52-Week low
|69.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|90.35
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|99.55
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Emerald Leisures Ltd.
Apte Amalgamations Ltd was incorporated on March 8, 1933 as The Phaltan Sugar Works Limited with objective of operations in sugar industry. The Phaltan Sugar Works Limited then diversified in textiles, chemicals, food and food processing industry. In 1981-82 the sugar factory was sold off to the local management and the name of the company was changed to Apte Amalgamations Ltd on June 16, 1982...> More
Emerald Leisures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-292.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.31
Emerald Leisures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.56
|1.84
|93.48
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|3.56
|1.85
|92.43
|Total Expenses
|2.53
|2.24
|12.95
|Operating Profit
|1.03
|-0.39
|364.1
|Net Profit
|-2.82
|-4.47
|36.91
|Equity Capital
|1.95
|1.95
|-
Emerald Leisures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|RCL Retail
|15.18
|-2.06
|18.69
|S & T Corpn
|28.85
|0.00
|18.38
|Neha Intl.
|6.23
|-5.46
|17.68
|Emerald Leisures
|90.35
|-4.89
|17.62
|Prima Agro
|33.80
|0.00
|17.54
|Alfavision Overs
|52.70
|0.19
|16.60
|South.Bio Tech.
|2.57
|-4.81
|15.16
Emerald Leisures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Emerald Leisures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.52%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.66%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.04%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|-51.42%
|NA
|16.76%
|18.44%
Emerald Leisures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|90.35
|
|90.35
|Week Low/High
|90.35
|
|95.00
|Month Low/High
|81.90
|
|95.00
|YEAR Low/High
|69.35
|
|95.00
|All TIME Low/High
|23.15
|
|205.00
