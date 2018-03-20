JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Emerald Leisures Ltd

Emerald Leisures Ltd.

BSE: 507265 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE044N01013
BSE LIVE 12:19 | 09 Mar 90.35 -4.65
(-4.89%)
OPEN

90.35

 HIGH

90.35

 LOW

90.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Emerald Leisures Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 90.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 95.00
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 95.10
52-Week low 69.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 90.35
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 99.55
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 90.35
CLOSE 95.00
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 95.10
52-Week low 69.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 90.35
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 99.55
Sell Qty 50.00

About Emerald Leisures Ltd.

Emerald Leisures Ltd

Apte Amalgamations Ltd was incorporated on March 8, 1933 as The Phaltan Sugar Works Limited with objective of operations in sugar industry. The Phaltan Sugar Works Limited then diversified in textiles, chemicals, food and food processing industry. In 1981-82 the sugar factory was sold off to the local management and the name of the company was changed to Apte Amalgamations Ltd on June 16, 1982...> More

Emerald Leisures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -292.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Emerald Leisures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.56 1.84 93.48
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 3.56 1.85 92.43
Total Expenses 2.53 2.24 12.95
Operating Profit 1.03 -0.39 364.1
Net Profit -2.82 -4.47 36.91
Equity Capital 1.95 1.95 -
> More on Emerald Leisures Ltd Financials Results

Emerald Leisures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RCL Retail 15.18 -2.06 18.69
S & T Corpn 28.85 0.00 18.38
Neha Intl. 6.23 -5.46 17.68
Emerald Leisures 90.35 -4.89 17.62
Prima Agro 33.80 0.00 17.54
Alfavision Overs 52.70 0.19 16.60
South.Bio Tech. 2.57 -4.81 15.16
> More on Emerald Leisures Ltd Peer Group

Emerald Leisures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.36
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.03
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.84
> More on Emerald Leisures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Emerald Leisures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.09% -0.83%
1 Month NA NA -1.52% -0.79%
3 Month NA NA 1.66% 1.04%
6 Month NA NA 5.04% 4.40%
1 Year NA NA 16.69% 16.19%
3 Year -51.42% NA 16.76% 18.44%

Emerald Leisures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 90.35
90.35
Week Low/High 90.35
95.00
Month Low/High 81.90
95.00
YEAR Low/High 69.35
95.00
All TIME Low/High 23.15
205.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Emerald Leisures: