Emergent Energy & Services Ltd.

BSE: 506180 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE668L01013
BSE LIVE 15:18 | 06 Mar 127.40 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

127.40

 HIGH

127.40

 LOW

127.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Emergent Energy & Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 127.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 127.40
VOLUME 5380
52-Week high 130.00
52-Week low 117.60
P/E 3185.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 58
Buy Price 127.40
Buy Qty 17.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Emergent Energy & Services Ltd.

Emergent Energy & Services Ltd

Emergent Energy and Services Limited focuses on setting up a 5 MW solar PV power plant in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The company, through its subsidiary, Indo Education Private Limited, also provides higher education services in tie up with the foreign universities. Emergent Energy and Services Limited was incorporated in 1983 and was formerly known as Shree Om Trades Limited. The company is based in New...> More

Emergent Energy & Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   58
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3185.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Emergent Energy & Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.3 0.96 -68.75
Total Income 0.3 0.96 -68.75
Total Expenses 0.15 0.06 150
Operating Profit 0.15 0.9 -83.33
Net Profit 0.03 0.25 -88
Equity Capital 4.57 4.57 -
> More on Emergent Energy & Services Ltd Financials Results

Emergent Energy & Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Energy Devl.Co. 21.80 0.69 103.55
Indowind Energy 7.60 -4.40 68.20
Entegra 1.90 -5.00 60.26
Emergent Energy 127.40 0.00 58.22
Karma Ener. 32.30 -1.52 37.37
Surya Chak.Pow. 0.94 4.44 14.07
Sun Source (I) 4.67 0.00 6.72
> More on Emergent Energy & Services Ltd Peer Group

Emergent Energy & Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.32
> More on Emergent Energy & Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Emergent Energy & Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.08% -0.89%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.86%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.97%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.33%
1 Year NA NA 16.68% 16.11%
3 Year NA NA 16.74% 18.37%

Emergent Energy & Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 127.40
127.40
Week Low/High 127.40
127.00
Month Low/High 127.40
127.00
YEAR Low/High 117.60
130.00
All TIME Low/High 12.00
143.00

