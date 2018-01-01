You are here » Home
Emergent Energy & Services Ltd.
|BSE: 506180
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE668L01013
|
BSE
LIVE
15:18 | 06 Mar
|
127.40
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
127.40
|
HIGH
127.40
|
LOW
127.40
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Emergent Energy & Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Emergent Energy & Services Ltd.
Emergent Energy & Services Ltd
Emergent Energy and Services Limited focuses on setting up a 5 MW solar PV power plant in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The company, through its subsidiary, Indo Education Private Limited, also provides higher education services in tie up with the foreign universities. Emergent Energy and Services Limited was incorporated in 1983 and was formerly known as Shree Om Trades Limited. The company is based in New...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.74%
|18.37%
Emergent Energy & Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|127.40
|
|127.40
|Week Low/High
|127.40
|
|127.00
|Month Low/High
|127.40
|
|127.00
|YEAR Low/High
|117.60
|
|130.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.00
|
|143.00
