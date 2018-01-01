JUST IN
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd.

BSE: 530333 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE128F01010
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 19.95 -0.05
(-0.25%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.95

 LOW

19.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd.

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd

Incorporated in 1987,Emgee Cables & Communications is engaged in the manufacture and trade of wires and cable worldwide. It offers a range of cables, including electric cables, such as house wires, submersible flat cables & winding wires and communication cables comprising CAT 5 and 6 cables, coaxial cables, CCTV cables, tele cables, and optical fiber cables. The company also provides transmitters...> More

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 53.46 42.91 24.59
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 53.54 42.91 24.77
Total Expenses 49.89 40.5 23.19
Operating Profit 3.65 2.41 51.45
Net Profit 0.39 0.14 178.57
Equity Capital 5.41 5.41 -
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Delton Cables 25.60 4.70 22.12
Relicab Cable 39.00 9.40 21.06
T N Telecom. 2.99 3.10 13.66
Emgee Cables 19.95 -0.25 10.79
Ruby Cables 12.50 -7.06 7.81
Cybele Inds. 7.11 -3.27 7.61
Nicco Corpn. 0.38 -2.56 5.20
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.39
Banks/FIs 0.93
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.73
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.62% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.00
19.95
Week Low/High 18.15
22.00
Month Low/High 18.00
22.00
YEAR Low/High 13.08
24.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
36.00

