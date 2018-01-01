Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd

Incorporated in 1987,Emgee Cables & Communications is engaged in the manufacture and trade of wires and cable worldwide. It offers a range of cables, including electric cables, such as house wires, submersible flat cables & winding wires and communication cables comprising CAT 5 and 6 cables, coaxial cables, CCTV cables, tele cables, and optical fiber cables. The company also provides transmitters...> More