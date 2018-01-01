Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd.
|BSE: 530333
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE128F01010
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|19.95
|
-0.05
(-0.25%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.95
|
LOW
19.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.00
|VOLUME
|1400
|52-Week high
|24.00
|52-Week low
|13.08
|P/E
|10.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|19.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|20.00
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd.
Incorporated in 1987,Emgee Cables & Communications is engaged in the manufacture and trade of wires and cable worldwide. It offers a range of cables, including electric cables, such as house wires, submersible flat cables & winding wires and communication cables comprising CAT 5 and 6 cables, coaxial cables, CCTV cables, tele cables, and optical fiber cables. The company also provides transmitters...> More
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.85
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.78
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.64
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|53.46
|42.91
|24.59
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|53.54
|42.91
|24.77
|Total Expenses
|49.89
|40.5
|23.19
|Operating Profit
|3.65
|2.41
|51.45
|Net Profit
|0.39
|0.14
|178.57
|Equity Capital
|5.41
|5.41
|-
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Delton Cables
|25.60
|4.70
|22.12
|Relicab Cable
|39.00
|9.40
|21.06
|T N Telecom.
|2.99
|3.10
|13.66
|Emgee Cables
|19.95
|-0.25
|10.79
|Ruby Cables
|12.50
|-7.06
|7.81
|Cybele Inds.
|7.11
|-3.27
|7.61
|Nicco Corpn.
|0.38
|-2.56
|5.20
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.62%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.00
|
|19.95
|Week Low/High
|18.15
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|18.00
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.08
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|36.00
