Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd, originally started on 17th March 1992 as Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) started with its operations manufacturing Super Specialty Fine Chemicals. In its in-house R&D, the Company succeeded in developing many Specialty Fine Chemicals. ECIL gained official recognition for its R&D from DSIR, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, New-Delhi in...> More