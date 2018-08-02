You are here » Home
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.
|BSE: 524768
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE634B01016
|
BSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
29.35
|
-1.50
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
29.50
|
HIGH
29.50
|
LOW
29.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|29.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.85
|VOLUME
|637
|52-Week high
|36.35
|52-Week low
|17.40
|P/E
|14.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|29.35
|Sell Qty
|3263.00
About Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd, originally started on 17th March 1992 as Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) started with its operations manufacturing Super Specialty Fine Chemicals. In its in-house R&D, the Company succeeded in developing many Specialty Fine Chemicals. ECIL gained official recognition for its R&D from DSIR, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, New-Delhi in...> More
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - Financial Results
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - Peer Group
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.69%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|36.51%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|17.17%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|43.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|29.35
|
|29.50
|Week Low/High
|29.35
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|29.35
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.40
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|36.00
Quick Links for Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition: