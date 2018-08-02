JUST IN
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.

BSE: 524768 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE634B01016
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 29.35 -1.50
(-4.86%)
OPEN

29.50

 HIGH

29.50

 LOW

29.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd, originally started on 17th March 1992 as Emmessar Chemical Industries Ltd (ECIL) started with its operations manufacturing Super Specialty Fine Chemicals. In its in-house R&D, the Company succeeded in developing many Specialty Fine Chemicals. ECIL gained official recognition for its R&D from DSIR, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, New-Delhi in...> More

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.13 0.79 -83.54
Other Income 0.32 0.32 0
Total Income 0.44 1.11 -60.36
Total Expenses 0.23 0.69 -66.67
Operating Profit 0.21 0.42 -50
Net Profit 0.19 0.42 -54.76
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chemcrux Enterp. 33.95 -3.00 16.77
Vasundhara Rasy. 49.00 -4.76 16.51
Tuticorin Alkali 11.07 -4.57 16.38
Emmessar Biotech 29.35 -4.86 14.68
Chromatic India 2.06 -2.83 14.64
Link Pharma Chem 31.00 -1.59 13.76
Shreyas Interm. 7.41 -4.88 11.93
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.26
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 39.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.15
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.69% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 36.51% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 17.17% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 43.17% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 29.35
29.50
Week Low/High 29.35
33.00
Month Low/High 29.35
36.00
YEAR Low/High 17.40
36.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
36.00

