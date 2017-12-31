Emmsons International Ltd

Emmsons International Limited is an India-based trading company. The Company is engaged in the trading of commodities. The Company is engaged in the exporting of rice, sugar, wheat, steel, cotton, soya meal, sesame seeds, iron ore and acid casein. It exports all varieties of non Basmati rice, including Indian long grain, medium grain and short grain parboiled, as well as white rice. It includes tr...> More