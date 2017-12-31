You are here » Home
Emmsons International Ltd.
|BSE: 532038
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE073C01015
|
BSE
15:14 | 08 Mar
|
3.38
|
0.16
(4.97%)
|
OPEN
3.38
|
HIGH
3.38
|
LOW
3.38
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Emmsons International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.38
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.22
|VOLUME
|110
|52-Week high
|8.91
|52-Week low
|3.07
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.38
|Buy Qty
|1890.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.38
|CLOSE
|3.22
|VOLUME
|110
|52-Week high
|8.91
|52-Week low
|3.07
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.38
|Buy Qty
|1890.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Emmsons International Ltd.
Emmsons International Ltd
Emmsons International Limited is an India-based trading company. The Company is engaged in the trading of commodities. The Company is engaged in the exporting of rice, sugar, wheat, steel, cotton, soya meal, sesame seeds, iron ore and acid casein. It exports all varieties of non Basmati rice, including Indian long grain, medium grain and short grain parboiled, as well as white rice. It includes tr...> More
Emmsons International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Emmsons International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Emmsons International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|3.79
|-
|Other Income
|1.91
|2.48
|-22.98
|Total Income
|1.91
|6.26
|-69.49
|Total Expenses
|48.71
|45.6
|6.82
|Operating Profit
|-46.81
|-39.34
|-18.99
|Net Profit
|-89.75
|-72.1
|-24.48
|Equity Capital
|12
|12
| -
Emmsons International Ltd - Peer Group
Emmsons International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Emmsons International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-62.07%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-79.54%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Emmsons International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.38
|
|3.38
|Week Low/High
|3.22
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|3.07
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.07
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.07
|
|156.00
