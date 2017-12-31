JUST IN
Emmsons International Ltd.

BSE: 532038 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE073C01015
BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar 3.38 0.16
(4.97%)
OPEN

3.38

 HIGH

3.38

 LOW

3.38
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Emmsons International Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.38
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.22
VOLUME 110
52-Week high 8.91
52-Week low 3.07
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.38
Buy Qty 1890.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Emmsons International Ltd.

Emmsons International Ltd

Emmsons International Limited is an India-based trading company. The Company is engaged in the trading of commodities. The Company is engaged in the exporting of rice, sugar, wheat, steel, cotton, soya meal, sesame seeds, iron ore and acid casein. It exports all varieties of non Basmati rice, including Indian long grain, medium grain and short grain parboiled, as well as white rice.

Emmsons International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -662.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Emmsons International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.79 -
Other Income 1.91 2.48 -22.98
Total Income 1.91 6.26 -69.49
Total Expenses 48.71 45.6 6.82
Operating Profit -46.81 -39.34 -18.99
Net Profit -89.75 -72.1 -24.48
Equity Capital 12 12 -
Emmsons International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sarthak Inds. 5.95 4.94 4.15
Gagan Polycot 4.14 -4.83 4.14
Sword-Edge Comm. 3.79 0.00 4.12
Emmsons Intl. 3.38 4.97 4.06
Kabra Commercial 13.77 4.95 4.05
Alchemist Corp. 8.21 -4.98 4.03
Acil Cott. Inds. 0.18 0.00 3.99
Emmsons International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.35
Emmsons International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -62.07% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -79.54% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Emmsons International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.38
3.38
Week Low/High 3.22
3.00
Month Low/High 3.07
3.00
YEAR Low/High 3.07
9.00
All TIME Low/High 3.07
156.00

