Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500132
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: EMPEESUG
|ISIN Code: INE928B01012
BSE
LIVE
12:28 | 12 Mar
3.55
-0.17
(-4.57%)
OPEN
3.70
HIGH
3.78
LOW
3.55
NSE
LIVE
00:00 | 05 Aug
Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.95
|VOLUME
|13628
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|5.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.95
|VOLUME
|13628
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.90
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.
Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
Empee Sugars & Chemicals belongs to the Empee group headed by M P Purushothaman. Other group companies include Empee Distilleries, Empee Leasing and Finance, Madras International Hotel, among others.
The company came out with a public issue in the second half of 1991 to commission a 2500-tcd sugar project in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. Production, scheduled to start from Jan.'92, stretche...> More
Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.24
|32.6
|-71.66
|Other Income
|Total Income
|9.24
|32.6
|-71.66
|Total Expenses
|8.75
|33.12
|-73.58
|Operating Profit
|0.49
|-0.52
|194.23
|Net Profit
|-1.27
|-6.62
|80.82
|Equity Capital
|41.97
|41.97
| -
Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.21%
|NA
|-0.08%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-23.98%
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-16.27%
|NA
|1.48%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-32.25%
|NA
|4.85%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|-46.37%
|NA
|16.49%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|16.78%
|NA
|16.55%
|18.31%
Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.55
|
|3.78
|Week Low/High
|3.55
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.55
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.55
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|84.00
