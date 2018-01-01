JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500132 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: EMPEESUG ISIN Code: INE928B01012
BSE LIVE 12:28 | 12 Mar 3.55 -0.17
(-4.57%)
OPEN

3.70

 HIGH

3.78

 LOW

3.55
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 05 Aug Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.72
VOLUME 9550
52-Week high 7.45
52-Week low 3.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 3.55
Buy Qty 55.00
Sell Price 3.78
Sell Qty 200.00
OPEN 3.70
CLOSE 3.72
VOLUME 9550
52-Week high 7.45
52-Week low 3.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 3.55
Buy Qty 55.00
Sell Price 3.78
Sell Qty 200.00

About Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Empee Sugars & Chemicals belongs to the Empee group headed by M P Purushothaman. Other group companies include Empee Distilleries, Empee Leasing and Finance, Madras International Hotel, among others. The company came out with a public issue in the second half of 1991 to commission a 2500-tcd sugar project in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. Production, scheduled to start from Jan.'92, stretche...> More

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Nov 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -80.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.24 32.6 -71.66
Other Income -
Total Income 9.24 32.6 -71.66
Total Expenses 8.75 33.12 -73.58
Operating Profit 0.49 -0.52 194.23
Net Profit -1.27 -6.62 80.82
Equity Capital 41.97 41.97 -
> More on Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Khaitan (India) 48.75 -4.97 23.16
Sir Shadi Lal 42.20 -0.12 22.16
Riga Sugar 10.69 2.00 15.44
Empee Sugars 3.55 -4.57 14.90
Dhampur.Spl.Sug. 14.30 -1.38 10.24
Monnet Project 12.00 -6.61 8.89
Oswal Overseas 5.61 4.86 3.62
> More on Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Peer Group

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.03
> More on Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.21% NA -0.08% -0.94%
1 Month -23.98% NA -1.69% -0.90%
3 Month -16.27% NA 1.48% 0.92%
6 Month -32.25% NA 4.85% 4.28%
1 Year -46.37% NA 16.49% 16.06%
3 Year 16.78% NA 16.55% 18.31%

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.55
3.78
Week Low/High 3.55
4.00
Month Low/High 3.55
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.55
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
84.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Empee Sugars & Chemicals: