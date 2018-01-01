Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Empee Sugars & Chemicals belongs to the Empee group headed by M P Purushothaman. Other group companies include Empee Distilleries, Empee Leasing and Finance, Madras International Hotel, among others. The company came out with a public issue in the second half of 1991 to commission a 2500-tcd sugar project in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. Production, scheduled to start from Jan.'92, stretche...> More