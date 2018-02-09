JUST IN
Empire Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509525 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE515H01014
BSE LIVE 14:56 | 12 Mar 1978.30 4.85
(0.25%)
OPEN

1983.25

 HIGH

1983.25

 LOW

1970.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Empire Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Empire Industries Ltd.

Empire Industries Ltd

Established as The Empire Dyeing and Manufacturing Co, Empire Industries acquired its present name in 1975. It is a multi-faceted company engaged in activities like dyeing, designing and fabrication of medium and heavy duty cranes, marketing of machine tools, manufacture of glass bottles and designing of electronic instruments and instrumentation systems. The company's textile division -- Empir...> More

Empire Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,187
EPS - TTM () [*S] 80.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.52
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.27
Book Value / Share () [*S] 304.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Empire Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 103.67 100.87 2.78
Other Income 19.34 1.03 1777.67
Total Income 123.01 101.9 20.72
Total Expenses 93.44 84.56 10.5
Operating Profit 29.57 17.34 70.53
Net Profit 19.72 7.75 154.45
Equity Capital 6 6 -
Empire Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asahi India Glas 348.10 -0.81 8462.31
La Opala RG 649.00 1.10 3601.95
Borosil Glass 899.00 1.96 2076.69
Empire Inds. 1978.30 0.25 1186.98
Hind.Natl.Glass 103.00 -2.28 922.36
Guj. Borosil 102.00 3.76 695.64
Saint-Gob. Sekur 57.90 0.35 527.53
Empire Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.55
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 14.74
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.84
Empire Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.87% NA 0.32% -0.70%
1 Month -11.64% NA -1.30% -0.67%
3 Month -1.86% NA 1.89% 1.16%
6 Month -17.31% NA 5.28% 4.53%
1 Year 19.82% NA 16.96% 16.33%
3 Year 44.74% NA 17.03% 18.59%

Empire Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1970.10
1983.25
Week Low/High 1970.00
2124.00
Month Low/High 1970.00
2325.00
YEAR Low/High 1560.55
2598.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
2598.00

