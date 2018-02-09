Empire Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509525
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE515H01014
About Empire Industries Ltd.
Established as The Empire Dyeing and Manufacturing Co, Empire Industries acquired its present name in 1975. It is a multi-faceted company engaged in activities like dyeing, designing and fabrication of medium and heavy duty cranes, marketing of machine tools, manufacture of glass bottles and designing of electronic instruments and instrumentation systems. The company's textile division -- Empir...> More
Empire Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,187
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|80.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.52
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|250.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.27
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|304.47
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.50
Empire Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|103.67
|100.87
|2.78
|Other Income
|19.34
|1.03
|1777.67
|Total Income
|123.01
|101.9
|20.72
|Total Expenses
|93.44
|84.56
|10.5
|Operating Profit
|29.57
|17.34
|70.53
|Net Profit
|19.72
|7.75
|154.45
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
Empire Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Asahi India Glas
|348.10
|-0.81
|8462.31
|La Opala RG
|649.00
|1.10
|3601.95
|Borosil Glass
|899.00
|1.96
|2076.69
|Empire Inds.
|1978.30
|0.25
|1186.98
|Hind.Natl.Glass
|103.00
|-2.28
|922.36
|Guj. Borosil
|102.00
|3.76
|695.64
|Saint-Gob. Sekur
|57.90
|0.35
|527.53
Empire Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.87%
|NA
|0.32%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|-11.64%
|NA
|-1.30%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|-1.86%
|NA
|1.89%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|-17.31%
|NA
|5.28%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|19.82%
|NA
|16.96%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|44.74%
|NA
|17.03%
|18.59%
Empire Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1970.10
|
|1983.25
|Week Low/High
|1970.00
|
|2124.00
|Month Low/High
|1970.00
|
|2325.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1560.55
|
|2598.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|2598.00
