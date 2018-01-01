Empower India Ltd.
|BSE: 504351
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE507F01023
|BSE LIVE 10:37 | 12 Mar
|0.49
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.49
|
HIGH
0.49
|
LOW
0.49
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Empower India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.49
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|0.50
|52-Week low
|0.49
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.49
|Sell Qty
|7985407.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Empower India Ltd.
Empower India Limited engages in power electronics, digital electronics, and computer hardware/software development businesses in India and internationally. The company provides infrastructure support services, and remote maintenance and support services to manage diverse networks, devices, databases, and applications located on different data centers or on in-house infrastructure. It also involve...> More
Empower India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|57
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|3.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
Announcement
Empower India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.75
|21.29
|-77.69
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|4.75
|21.29
|-77.69
|Total Expenses
|4.61
|21.35
|-78.41
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|-0.06
|333.33
|Net Profit
|0.11
|-0.09
|222.22
|Equity Capital
|116.38
|116.38
|-
Empower India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ushdev Intl.
|1.81
|-4.74
|61.27
|Lahoti Overseas
|20.60
|-0.72
|60.05
|Anisha Impex
|35.95
|4.96
|59.07
|Empower India
|0.49
|0.00
|57.03
|Grandma Trading
|4.33
|-1.81
|56.55
|Dr Habeebullah
|46.05
|0.00
|54.15
|Sharika Enterpr.
|48.50
|0.00
|52.53
Empower India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Empower India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|53.13%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.28%
Empower India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.49
|Week Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.49
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|12.00
Quick Links for Empower India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices