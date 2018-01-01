JUST IN
Empower India Ltd.

BSE: 504351 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE507F01023
BSE LIVE 10:37 | 12 Mar 0.49 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.49

 HIGH

0.49

 LOW

0.49
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Empower India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.49
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.49
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 0.50
52-Week low 0.49
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 57
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.49
Sell Qty 7985407.00
OPEN 0.49
CLOSE 0.49
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 0.50
52-Week low 0.49
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 57
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.49
Sell Qty 7985407.00

About Empower India Ltd.

Empower India Ltd

Empower India Limited engages in power electronics, digital electronics, and computer hardware/software development businesses in India and internationally. The company provides infrastructure support services, and remote maintenance and support services to manage diverse networks, devices, databases, and applications located on different data centers or on in-house infrastructure.

Empower India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   3.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Empower India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.75 21.29 -77.69
Other Income -
Total Income 4.75 21.29 -77.69
Total Expenses 4.61 21.35 -78.41
Operating Profit 0.14 -0.06 333.33
Net Profit 0.11 -0.09 222.22
Equity Capital 116.38 116.38 -
Empower India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ushdev Intl. 1.81 -4.74 61.27
Lahoti Overseas 20.60 -0.72 60.05
Anisha Impex 35.95 4.96 59.07
Empower India 0.49 0.00 57.03
Grandma Trading 4.33 -1.81 56.55
Dr Habeebullah 46.05 0.00 54.15
Sharika Enterpr. 48.50 0.00 52.53
Empower India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 66.87
Empower India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.05% -0.96%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.93%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.90%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.26%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.03%
3 Year 53.13% NA 16.70% 18.28%

Empower India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.49
0.49
Week Low/High 0.49
0.00
Month Low/High 0.49
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.49
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
12.00

