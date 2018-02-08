JUST IN
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 512441 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE993I01011
BSE LIVE 13:40 | 01 Feb Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 98.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.05
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 101.00
52-Week low 87.00
P/E 73.30
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 97.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 99.00
Sell Qty 365.00
About Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 73.30
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 57.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.28 0.24 16.67
Other Income -
Total Income 0.28 0.24 16.67
Total Expenses 0.18 0.18 0
Operating Profit 0.1 0.06 66.67
Net Profit 0.08 0.04 100
Equity Capital 1.6 1.06 -
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Midas Infra Tra. 1.33 0.00 16.23
KJMC Financial 33.75 -4.93 16.17
Key Corp 26.70 -1.84 16.02
Enbee Trade 98.95 1.96 15.83
Smart Finsec 51.90 4.95 15.57
SHRI NIWAS L& F. 38.50 -4.94 15.40
Morarka Finance 34.00 0.00 15.30
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 72.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.05% -0.32%
3 Month 13.41% NA 2.15% 1.52%
6 Month -1.84% NA 5.54% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.25% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.32% 19.01%

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 98.95
98.95
Week Low/High 0.00
98.95
Month Low/High 0.00
98.95
YEAR Low/High 87.00
101.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
101.00

