Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 512441
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE993I01011
|
BSE
LIVE
13:40 | 01 Feb
|
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|98.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|101.00
|52-Week low
|87.00
|P/E
|73.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|97.05
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|99.00
|Sell Qty
|365.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|73.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.28
|0.24
|16.67
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.28
|0.24
|16.67
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|0.18
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.1
|0.06
|66.67
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.04
|100
|Equity Capital
|1.6
|1.06
| -
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|13.41%
|NA
|2.15%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.84%
|NA
|5.54%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.25%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.32%
|19.01%
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|98.95
|
|98.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|98.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|98.95
|YEAR Low/High
|87.00
|
|101.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|101.00
