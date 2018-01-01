Encore Software Ltd.
|BSE: 531750
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE103B01012
|BSE 15:14 | 11 Aug
|Encore Software Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Encore Software Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|7.10
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.10
|Sell Qty
|2498.00
About Encore Software Ltd.
Encore Software Ltd, the Bangalore based company is engaged in the business of software development. The company earns by licensing several of its technologies to prestigious OEM clients world-wide. It's DSP Based Modem and Speech Coding technology is the primary revenue earner for it and the company is also developing/developed various technologies like Media Control Gateway Protocol (MGCP), H.32...> More
Encore Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-48.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.15
Encore Software Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.07
|-42.86
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-25
|Net Profit
|-0.8
|-0.64
|-25
|Equity Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|-
Encore Software Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Megri Soft
|15.90
|0.00
|4.99
|Cura Tech.
|4.97
|-4.97
|4.75
|Melstar Info.
|3.25
|0.00
|4.64
|Encore Software
|7.10
|4.41
|4.59
|Integ. Hitech
|4.57
|-4.99
|4.57
|Prithvi Info.
|1.28
|-4.48
|4.43
|Omni Ax's
|2.40
|1.69
|4.13
Encore Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Encore Software Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-0.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Encore Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.10
|
|7.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.10
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.10
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.10
|All TIME Low/High
|1.51
|
|225.00
