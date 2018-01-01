JUST IN
Encore Software Ltd.

BSE: 531750 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE103B01012
BSE 15:14 | 11 Aug Encore Software Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Encore Software Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 7.10
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.10
Sell Qty 2498.00
About Encore Software Ltd.

Encore Software Ltd

Encore Software Ltd, the Bangalore based company is engaged in the business of software development. The company earns by licensing several of its technologies to prestigious OEM clients world-wide. It's DSP Based Modem and Speech Coding technology is the primary revenue earner for it and the company is also developing/developed various technologies like Media Control Gateway Protocol (MGCP), H.32...

Encore Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -48.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Encore Software Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.03 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.07 -42.86
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.04 -25
Net Profit -0.8 -0.64 -25
Equity Capital 6.47 6.47 -
Encore Software Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Megri Soft 15.90 0.00 4.99
Cura Tech. 4.97 -4.97 4.75
Melstar Info. 3.25 0.00 4.64
Encore Software 7.10 4.41 4.59
Integ. Hitech 4.57 -4.99 4.57
Prithvi Info. 1.28 -4.48 4.43
Omni Ax's 2.40 1.69 4.13
Encore Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.24
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 78.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.98
Encore Software Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -0.42% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Encore Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.10
7.10
Week Low/High 0.00
7.10
Month Low/High 0.00
7.10
YEAR Low/High 0.00
7.10
All TIME Low/High 1.51
225.00

