Energy Development Company Ltd.
|BSE: 532219
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ENERGYDEV
|ISIN Code: INE306C01019
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
21.70
|
0.05
(0.23%)
|
OPEN
21.05
|
HIGH
22.20
|
LOW
20.90
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
21.60
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
21.50
|
HIGH
22.15
|
LOW
21.20
About Energy Development Company Ltd.
Energy Development Company Ltd
Energy Development Company Limited was incorporated as a public limited company as on the 19th January, 1995. The company took over execution of Harangi Mini Hydro Electric Power project on BOT (Build Operate Transfer) basis for a period of 40 years from the date of commissioning of the project. The project was initially awarded to M/s. North East Energy Services ("NEES") USA, by the Government of...> More
Energy Development Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Energy Development Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Energy Development Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13
|21.21
|-38.71
|Other Income
|1.58
|0.98
|61.22
|Total Income
|14.58
|22.19
|-34.29
|Total Expenses
|10.79
|21.89
|-50.71
|Operating Profit
|3.79
|0.3
|1163.33
|Net Profit
|1.65
|-1.13
|246.02
|Equity Capital
|47.5
|47.5
| -
Energy Development Company Ltd - Peer Group
Energy Development Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Energy Development Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.65%
|-7.69%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.63%
|-16.12%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.09%
|-4.21%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.08%
|15.51%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-44.22%
|-42.32%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|26.53%
|24.50%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Energy Development Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.90
|
|22.20
|Week Low/High
|20.90
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|20.90
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.35
|
|41.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|354.00
