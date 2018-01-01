Energy Development Company Ltd

Energy Development Company Limited was incorporated as a public limited company as on the 19th January, 1995. The company took over execution of Harangi Mini Hydro Electric Power project on BOT (Build Operate Transfer) basis for a period of 40 years from the date of commissioning of the project. The project was initially awarded to M/s. North East Energy Services ("NEES") USA, by the Government of...> More