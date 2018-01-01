JUST IN
Energy Development Company Ltd.

BSE: 532219 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ENERGYDEV ISIN Code: INE306C01019
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 21.70 0.05
(0.23%)
OPEN

21.05

 HIGH

22.20

 LOW

20.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 21.60 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

21.50

 HIGH

22.15

 LOW

21.20
OPEN 21.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.65
VOLUME 12582
52-Week high 40.85
52-Week low 14.35
P/E 18.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 103
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 21.70
Sell Qty 1378.00
About Energy Development Company Ltd.

Energy Development Company Ltd

Energy Development Company Limited was incorporated as a public limited company as on the 19th January, 1995. The company took over execution of Harangi Mini Hydro Electric Power project on BOT (Build Operate Transfer) basis for a period of 40 years from the date of commissioning of the project. The project was initially awarded to M/s. North East Energy Services ("NEES") USA, by the Government of...> More

Energy Development Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   103
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Energy Development Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13 21.21 -38.71
Other Income 1.58 0.98 61.22
Total Income 14.58 22.19 -34.29
Total Expenses 10.79 21.89 -50.71
Operating Profit 3.79 0.3 1163.33
Net Profit 1.65 -1.13 246.02
Equity Capital 47.5 47.5 -
> More on Energy Development Company Ltd Financials Results

Energy Development Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KSK Energy Ven. 9.36 4.93 396.85
Lanco Infratech 1.01 -4.72 334.72
K.P. Energy 214.00 9.80 182.97
Energy Devl.Co. 21.70 0.23 103.08
Indowind Energy 7.64 -3.90 68.56
Entegra 1.90 -5.00 60.26
Emergent Energy 127.40 0.00 58.22
> More on Energy Development Company Ltd Peer Group

Energy Development Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.90
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.70
> More on Energy Development Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Energy Development Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.65% -7.69% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.63% -16.12% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.09% -4.21% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.08% 15.51% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -44.22% -42.32% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 26.53% 24.50% 17.24% 19.01%

Energy Development Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.90
22.20
Week Low/High 20.90
24.00
Month Low/High 20.90
30.00
YEAR Low/High 14.35
41.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
354.00

