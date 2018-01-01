Engineers India Ltd.
|BSE: 532178
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ENGINERSIN
|ISIN Code: INE510A01028
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|163.40
|
0.80
(0.49%)
|
OPEN
163.85
|
HIGH
164.55
|
LOW
160.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|163.45
|
0.95
(0.58%)
|
OPEN
163.35
|
HIGH
164.70
|
LOW
159.60
About Engineers India Ltd.
Engineers India Ltd is an engineering consultancy company providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services, principally focused on the oil and gas and petrochemicals industries in India and internationally. The company operates in a diverse set of other sectors including non-ferrous mining and metallurgy and infrastructure. They are also a primary...> More
Engineers India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,326
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.93
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.55
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.97
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|36.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.54
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Intimation Regarding Board Meeting To Consider Inter-Alia Declaration Of Interim Dividend 2017-18 Re
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Engineers India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|473.42
|325.01
|45.66
|Other Income
|39.3
|55.86
|-29.65
|Total Income
|512.71
|380.87
|34.62
|Total Expenses
|338.58
|244.1
|38.71
|Operating Profit
|174.13
|136.77
|27.32
|Net Profit
|108.4
|84.99
|27.54
|Equity Capital
|315.96
|168.47
|-
Engineers India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Adani Ports
|386.05
|2.32
|79949.03
|L&T Technology
|1291.80
|2.34
|13234.49
|GMR Infra.
|17.40
|1.75
|10502.47
|Engineers India
|163.40
|0.49
|10325.57
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|216.55
|0.58
|7610.65
|Ashoka Buildcon
|227.05
|0.42
|4249.01
|Shriram EPC
|27.90
|-0.18
|2710.57
Engineers India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|17/01
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|155
|Details
|17/11
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|266
|Details
|24/08
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|251
|Details
Engineers India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.77%
|-4.86%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.69%
|-2.85%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.18%
|-10.83%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.41%
|2.22%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.77%
|12.45%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|55.18%
|57.24%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Engineers India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|160.00
|
|164.55
|Week Low/High
|160.00
|
|172.00
|Month Low/High
|160.00
|
|178.00
|YEAR Low/High
|140.95
|
|206.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.29
|
|269.00
