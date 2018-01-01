JUST IN
Engineers India Ltd.

BSE: 532178 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ENGINERSIN ISIN Code: INE510A01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 163.40 0.80
(0.49%)
OPEN

163.85

 HIGH

164.55

 LOW

160.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 163.45 0.95
(0.58%)
OPEN

163.35

 HIGH

164.70

 LOW

159.60
About Engineers India Ltd.

Engineers India Ltd

Engineers India Ltd is an engineering consultancy company providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services, principally focused on the oil and gas and petrochemicals industries in India and internationally. The company operates in a diverse set of other sectors including non-ferrous mining and metallurgy and infrastructure. They are also a primary...> More

Engineers India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,326
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.55
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.97
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Engineers India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 473.42 325.01 45.66
Other Income 39.3 55.86 -29.65
Total Income 512.71 380.87 34.62
Total Expenses 338.58 244.1 38.71
Operating Profit 174.13 136.77 27.32
Net Profit 108.4 84.99 27.54
Equity Capital 315.96 168.47 -
Engineers India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adani Ports 386.05 2.32 79949.03
L&T Technology 1291.80 2.34 13234.49
GMR Infra. 17.40 1.75 10502.47
Engineers India 163.40 0.49 10325.57
IRB Infra.Devl. 216.55 0.58 7610.65
Ashoka Buildcon 227.05 0.42 4249.01
Shriram EPC 27.90 -0.18 2710.57
Engineers India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.02
Banks/FIs 1.39
FIIs 5.87
Insurance 6.02
Mutual Funds 18.26
Indian Public 11.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.96
Engineers India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
17/01 HDFC Securities Buy 155 PDF IconDetails
17/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 266 PDF IconDetails
24/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 251 PDF IconDetails
Engineers India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.77% -4.86% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.69% -2.85% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.18% -10.83% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.41% 2.22% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.77% 12.45% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 55.18% 57.24% 17.24% 19.01%

Engineers India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 160.00
164.55
Week Low/High 160.00
172.00
Month Low/High 160.00
178.00
YEAR Low/High 140.95
206.00
All TIME Low/High 5.29
269.00

