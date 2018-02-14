JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ennore Coke Ltd

Ennore Coke Ltd.

BSE: 512369 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE755H01016
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 09 Mar 2.25 0.09
(4.17%)
OPEN

2.25

 HIGH

2.25

 LOW

2.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ennore Coke Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.16
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.09
52-Week low 2.07
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.25
CLOSE 2.16
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.09
52-Week low 2.07
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Ennore Coke Ltd.

Ennore Coke Ltd

Incorporated in 1985,Ennore Coke Limited (ECL) is a public Limited company listed in Bombay Stock Exchange is presently involved in manufacturing High Quality Low Ash Metallurgical Coke through Non-recovery technology and waste heat recovery based power plant in Haldia, West Bengal. Ennore Coke Limited is an Associate Company of the US$ 220 million Shriram EPC Limited. Shriram EPC is the flagsh...> More

Ennore Coke Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -123.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ennore Coke Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 0.08 -
Total Expenses 1.16 4.74 -75.53
Operating Profit -1.08 -4.74 77.22
Net Profit -2.6 -7.5 65.33
Equity Capital 15.5 15.5 -
> More on Ennore Coke Ltd Financials Results

Ennore Coke Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nimbus Inds 4.65 -4.91 3.54
Saral Mining 0.73 -3.95 3.54
Enterprise Intl. 11.77 1.99 3.51
Ennore Coke 2.25 4.17 3.49
Garodia Chemical 4.85 -4.90 3.49
Ghushine Fintrra 7.05 4.14 3.48
Agrimony Comm. 3.00 0.00 3.42
> More on Ennore Coke Ltd Peer Group

Ennore Coke Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.77
Banks/FIs 6.29
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.58
> More on Ennore Coke Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ennore Coke Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 8.70% NA 0.56% -0.37%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.33%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.50%
6 Month -13.79% NA 5.52% 4.88%
1 Year NA NA 17.24% 16.73%
3 Year -85.12% NA 17.30% 18.99%

Ennore Coke Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.25
2.25
Week Low/High 2.07
2.00
Month Low/High 2.07
2.00
YEAR Low/High 2.07
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.26
156.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ennore Coke: