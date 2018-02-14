Ennore Coke Ltd.
|BSE: 512369
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE755H01016
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 09 Mar
|2.25
|
0.09
(4.17%)
|
OPEN
2.25
|
HIGH
2.25
|
LOW
2.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ennore Coke Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.16
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.09
|52-Week low
|2.07
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Ennore Coke Ltd.
Incorporated in 1985,Ennore Coke Limited (ECL) is a public Limited company listed in Bombay Stock Exchange is presently involved in manufacturing High Quality Low Ash Metallurgical Coke through Non-recovery technology and waste heat recovery based power plant in Haldia, West Bengal. Ennore Coke Limited is an Associate Company of the US$ 220 million Shriram EPC Limited. Shriram EPC is the flagsh...> More
Ennore Coke Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-123.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.02
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Regulation 13(3) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Six Months Ended September 30 2017 And Outcome Of Th
Ennore Coke Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Expenses
|1.16
|4.74
|-75.53
|Operating Profit
|-1.08
|-4.74
|77.22
|Net Profit
|-2.6
|-7.5
|65.33
|Equity Capital
|15.5
|15.5
|-
Ennore Coke Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nimbus Inds
|4.65
|-4.91
|3.54
|Saral Mining
|0.73
|-3.95
|3.54
|Enterprise Intl.
|11.77
|1.99
|3.51
|Ennore Coke
|2.25
|4.17
|3.49
|Garodia Chemical
|4.85
|-4.90
|3.49
|Ghushine Fintrra
|7.05
|4.14
|3.48
|Agrimony Comm.
|3.00
|0.00
|3.42
Ennore Coke Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ennore Coke Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|8.70%
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.37%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.50%
|6 Month
|-13.79%
|NA
|5.52%
|4.88%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|-85.12%
|NA
|17.30%
|18.99%
Ennore Coke Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.25
|
|2.25
|Week Low/High
|2.07
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.07
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.07
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.26
|
|156.00
Quick Links for Ennore Coke:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices