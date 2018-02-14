Ennore Coke Ltd

Incorporated in 1985,Ennore Coke Limited (ECL) is a public Limited company listed in Bombay Stock Exchange is presently involved in manufacturing High Quality Low Ash Metallurgical Coke through Non-recovery technology and waste heat recovery based power plant in Haldia, West Bengal. Ennore Coke Limited is an Associate Company of the US$ 220 million Shriram EPC Limited. Shriram EPC is the flagsh...> More