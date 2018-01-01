JUST IN
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512135 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE322C01016
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 08 Mar 2.88 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.88

 HIGH

2.88

 LOW

2.88
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ensa Steel Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ensa Steel Industries Ltd.

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd

Incorporated on 25 Jan.'85 as Palace Beauty Estates & Properties, its name was changed to ENSA Steel Industries in Dec.'90. It was promoted by N J Sandesara, Ramani S Iyer and Rajanikant J Sandesara. The company manufactures steel and alloy ingots, castings and rolled products. The products are used in general construction activities. The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.'92 to pa...> More

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.04 -75
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.04 -75
Total Expenses 0.03 0.08 -62.5
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.04 50
Net Profit -0.02 -0.04 50
Equity Capital 0.78 4.78 -
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Bright St 18.35 0.00 1.84
Siddhartha Tubes 2.85 0.00 1.71
Archon Indust. 12.96 4.94 1.57
Ensa Steel Inds. 2.88 0.00 1.41
Gangotri Iron 0.45 -4.26 1.21
Heera Ispat 1.91 0.00 1.12
Ranjeev Alloys 1.30 4.84 0.50
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.59
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.11
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.61% -0.50%
1 Month NA NA -1.01% -0.47%
3 Month -36.14% NA 2.19% 1.37%
6 Month -20.00% NA 5.58% 4.74%
1 Year NA NA 17.30% 16.57%
3 Year -40.00% NA 17.36% 18.83%

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.88
2.88
Week Low/High 2.88
3.00
Month Low/High 2.88
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.88
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
225.00

