You are here » Home
» Company
» Ensa Steel Industries Ltd
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512135
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE322C01016
|
BSE
LIVE
15:14 | 08 Mar
|
2.88
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.88
|
HIGH
2.88
|
LOW
2.88
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.88
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|5.61
|52-Week low
|2.88
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.90
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.88
|CLOSE
|2.88
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|5.61
|52-Week low
|2.88
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.90
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.41
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Ensa Steel Industries Ltd.
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd
Incorporated on 25 Jan.'85 as Palace Beauty Estates & Properties, its name was changed to ENSA Steel Industries in Dec.'90. It was promoted by N J Sandesara, Ramani S Iyer and Rajanikant J Sandesara.
The company manufactures steel and alloy ingots, castings and rolled products. The products are used in general construction activities.
The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.'92 to pa...> More
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ensa Steel Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.08
|-62.5
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.04
|50
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.04
|50
|Equity Capital
|0.78
|4.78
| -
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.61%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.01%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|-36.14%
|NA
|2.19%
|1.37%
|6 Month
|-20.00%
|NA
|5.58%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.30%
|16.57%
|3 Year
|-40.00%
|NA
|17.36%
|18.83%
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.88
|
|2.88
|Week Low/High
|2.88
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.88
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.88
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|225.00
Quick Links for Ensa Steel Industries: