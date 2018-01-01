JUST IN
Entegra Ltd.

BSE: 532287 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ENTEGRA ISIN Code: INE826A01028
BSE 15:12 | 02 May Entegra Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 11:52 | 13 Oct Entegra Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 1.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.00
VOLUME 4032
52-Week high 2.22
52-Week low 1.76
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 60
Buy Price 1.90
Buy Qty 68.00
Sell Price 2.02
Sell Qty 51.00
About Entegra Ltd.

Entegra Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'95 as S Kumars Power Developers Ltd and received certificate of commencement of business in Mar.'95. The company thereafter changed its name to S Kumars Power Corporation. In 2000, it changed its name to Induj Enertec to reflect its IT related activities. The company was promoted by S Kumars Group, the well known group in the field of manufacturing textiles, fabrics, dress mat...

Entegra Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   60
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Entegra Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 24.31 -99.92
Total Income 0.02 24.31 -99.92
Total Expenses 0.15 0.37 -59.46
Operating Profit -0.12 23.94 -100.5
Net Profit -1.07 23.32 -104.59
Equity Capital 317.15 317.15 -
Entegra Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
K.P. Energy 214.00 9.80 182.97
Energy Devl.Co. 21.70 0.23 103.08
Indowind Energy 7.64 -3.90 68.56
Entegra 1.90 -5.00 60.26
Emergent Energy 127.40 0.00 58.22
Karma Ener. 32.10 -2.13 37.14
Surya Chak.Pow. 0.94 4.44 14.07
Entegra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.55
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.37
Entegra Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -69.70% -51.72% 17.24% 19.01%

Entegra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.90
1.90
Week Low/High 0.00
1.90
Month Low/High 0.00
1.90
YEAR Low/High 1.76
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.48
55.00

