Entegra Ltd.
|BSE: 532287
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ENTEGRA
|ISIN Code: INE826A01028
|BSE 15:12 | 02 May
|Entegra Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 11:52 | 13 Oct
|Entegra Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|1.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.00
|VOLUME
|4032
|52-Week high
|2.22
|52-Week low
|1.76
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|60
|Buy Price
|1.90
|Buy Qty
|68.00
|Sell Price
|2.02
|Sell Qty
|51.00
|OPEN
|2.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.90
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|2.80
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|60
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.80
|Sell Qty
|22623.00
About Entegra Ltd.
Incorporated in Feb.'95 as S Kumars Power Developers Ltd and received certificate of commencement of business in Mar.'95. The company thereafter changed its name to S Kumars Power Corporation. In 2000, it changed its name to Induj Enertec to reflect its IT related activities. The company was promoted by S Kumars Group, the well known group in the field of manufacturing textiles, fabrics, dress mat...> More
Entegra Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|60
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
Entegra Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|24.31
|-99.92
|Total Income
|0.02
|24.31
|-99.92
|Total Expenses
|0.15
|0.37
|-59.46
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|23.94
|-100.5
|Net Profit
|-1.07
|23.32
|-104.59
|Equity Capital
|317.15
|317.15
|-
Entegra Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|K.P. Energy
|214.00
|9.80
|182.97
|Energy Devl.Co.
|21.70
|0.23
|103.08
|Indowind Energy
|7.64
|-3.90
|68.56
|Entegra
|1.90
|-5.00
|60.26
|Emergent Energy
|127.40
|0.00
|58.22
|Karma Ener.
|32.10
|-2.13
|37.14
|Surya Chak.Pow.
|0.94
|4.44
|14.07
Entegra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Entegra Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-69.70%
|-51.72%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Entegra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.90
|
|1.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.90
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.90
|YEAR Low/High
|1.76
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.48
|
|55.00
