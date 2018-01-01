JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Envair Electrodyne Ltd

Envair Electrodyne Ltd.

BSE: 500246 Sector: Engineering
NSE: KIRLOSELEC ISIN Code: INE601C01013
BSE LIVE 12:42 | 05 Mar 15.45 -0.80
(-4.92%)
OPEN

15.45

 HIGH

15.45

 LOW

15.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Envair Electrodyne Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16.25
VOLUME 600
52-Week high 40.35
52-Week low 15.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 15.45
CLOSE 16.25
VOLUME 600
52-Week high 40.35
52-Week low 15.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Envair Electrodyne Ltd.

Envair Electrodyne Ltd

Envair Electrodyne Ltd., formerly known as Kirloskar Electrodyne is a part of the multi-crore Kirloskar group. Kirloskars have been the pioneers in the field of engineering. The company owns three factories. Unit at Bhosari, Pune is engaged in oil purification and sheet metal fabrication. Clean air equipment is manufactured at their other plant, also located at Bhosari, Pune. The company has d...> More

Envair Electrodyne Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Envair Electrodyne Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.78 1.51 -48.34
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.79 1.51 -47.68
Total Expenses 1.06 1.44 -26.39
Operating Profit -0.27 0.08 -437.5
Net Profit -0.33 -
Equity Capital 3.04 3.04 -
> More on Envair Electrodyne Ltd Financials Results

Envair Electrodyne Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
R J Shah & Co 287.70 5.00 8.06
Ecoboard Inds. 4.50 -0.88 8.02
Hind.Ever.Tools 38.70 -3.01 6.23
Envair Electrody 15.45 -4.92 4.70
Redex Protech 6.65 0.00 4.47
Iykot Hitech 6.06 -4.87 3.68
Miven Mach. Tool 10.37 4.96 3.11
> More on Envair Electrodyne Ltd Peer Group

Envair Electrodyne Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.83
> More on Envair Electrodyne Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Envair Electrodyne Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA -0.08% -1.00%
1 Month NA NA -1.69% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.48% 0.86%
6 Month NA NA 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year -56.42% NA 16.50% 15.99%
3 Year -9.65% NA 16.56% 18.24%

Envair Electrodyne Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.45
15.45
Week Low/High 15.45
15.00
Month Low/High 15.45
18.00
YEAR Low/High 15.45
40.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
93.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Envair Electrodyne: