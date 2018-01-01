Envair Electrodyne Ltd.
|BSE: 500246
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: KIRLOSELEC
|ISIN Code: INE601C01013
|BSE LIVE 12:42 | 05 Mar
|15.45
|
-0.80
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
15.45
|
HIGH
15.45
|
LOW
15.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Envair Electrodyne Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.25
|VOLUME
|600
|52-Week high
|40.35
|52-Week low
|15.45
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Envair Electrodyne Ltd.
Envair Electrodyne Ltd., formerly known as Kirloskar Electrodyne is a part of the multi-crore Kirloskar group. Kirloskars have been the pioneers in the field of engineering. The company owns three factories. Unit at Bhosari, Pune is engaged in oil purification and sheet metal fabrication. Clean air equipment is manufactured at their other plant, also located at Bhosari, Pune. The company has d...> More
Envair Electrodyne Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Aug 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.59
Announcement
Envair Electrodyne Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.78
|1.51
|-48.34
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.79
|1.51
|-47.68
|Total Expenses
|1.06
|1.44
|-26.39
|Operating Profit
|-0.27
|0.08
|-437.5
|Net Profit
|-0.33
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.04
|3.04
|-
Envair Electrodyne Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|R J Shah & Co
|287.70
|5.00
|8.06
|Ecoboard Inds.
|4.50
|-0.88
|8.02
|Hind.Ever.Tools
|38.70
|-3.01
|6.23
|Envair Electrody
|15.45
|-4.92
|4.70
|Redex Protech
|6.65
|0.00
|4.47
|Iykot Hitech
|6.06
|-4.87
|3.68
|Miven Mach. Tool
|10.37
|4.96
|3.11
Envair Electrodyne Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Envair Electrodyne Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|-0.08%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.48%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-56.42%
|NA
|16.50%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-9.65%
|NA
|16.56%
|18.24%
Envair Electrodyne Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.45
|
|15.45
|Week Low/High
|15.45
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|15.45
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.45
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|93.00
Quick Links for Envair Electrodyne:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices