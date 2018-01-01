EPC Industrie Ltd.
|BSE: 523754
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE215D01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|142.10
|
-0.45
(-0.32%)
|
OPEN
143.60
|
HIGH
146.40
|
LOW
140.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|EPC Industrie Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|143.60
|CLOSE
|142.55
|VOLUME
|31381
|52-Week high
|215.00
|52-Week low
|131.55
|P/E
|103.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|394
|Buy Price
|142.25
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About EPC Industrie Ltd.
EPC Industrie Ltd., incorporated in Nov.'81 as Exomet Plastics and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed EPC Irrigation (EPCIL) on conversion into a public limited company in Mar.'92. EPCIL is a 100% subsidiary of Trenton Investments Company Pvt Ltd, which is wholly-owned by the family members of K L Khanna, Chairman of EPCIL. The company produces drips and sprinkler irrigation systems whi...> More
EPC Industrie Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|394
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|103.72
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|47.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.97
EPC Industrie Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|53.93
|49.37
|9.24
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.33
|39.39
|Total Income
|54.39
|49.7
|9.44
|Total Expenses
|49.14
|45.91
|7.04
|Operating Profit
|5.25
|3.79
|38.52
|Net Profit
|2.62
|5.22
|-49.81
|Equity Capital
|27.71
|27.67
|-
EPC Industrie Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Multibase India
|605.00
|2.27
|763.51
|Apollo Pipes
|538.35
|1.61
|593.80
|Kisan Mouldings
|158.30
|-0.47
|536.00
|EPC Inds.
|142.10
|-0.32
|393.76
|Arrow Greentech
|306.55
|-2.87
|359.89
|KKalpana Inds.
|36.95
|-0.67
|347.51
|Pil Italica
|12.73
|0.63
|299.16
EPC Industrie Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
EPC Industrie Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.85%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.89%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.34%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-22.96%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|3.12%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-16.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
EPC Industrie Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|140.25
|
|146.40
|Week Low/High
|140.05
|
|157.00
|Month Low/High
|140.05
|
|173.00
|YEAR Low/High
|131.55
|
|215.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.15
|
|237.00
