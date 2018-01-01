EPC Industrie Ltd

EPC Industrie Ltd., incorporated in Nov.'81 as Exomet Plastics and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed EPC Irrigation (EPCIL) on conversion into a public limited company in Mar.'92. EPCIL is a 100% subsidiary of Trenton Investments Company Pvt Ltd, which is wholly-owned by the family members of K L Khanna, Chairman of EPCIL. The company produces drips and sprinkler irrigation systems whi...> More