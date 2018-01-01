JUST IN
EPC Industrie Ltd.

BSE: 523754 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE215D01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 142.10 -0.45
(-0.32%)
OPEN

143.60

 HIGH

146.40

 LOW

140.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan EPC Industrie Ltd Not listed in NSE
About EPC Industrie Ltd.

EPC Industrie Ltd

EPC Industrie Ltd., incorporated in Nov.'81 as Exomet Plastics and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed EPC Irrigation (EPCIL) on conversion into a public limited company in Mar.'92. EPCIL is a 100% subsidiary of Trenton Investments Company Pvt Ltd, which is wholly-owned by the family members of K L Khanna, Chairman of EPCIL. The company produces drips and sprinkler irrigation systems whi...> More

EPC Industrie Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   394
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 103.72
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

EPC Industrie Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 53.93 49.37 9.24
Other Income 0.46 0.33 39.39
Total Income 54.39 49.7 9.44
Total Expenses 49.14 45.91 7.04
Operating Profit 5.25 3.79 38.52
Net Profit 2.62 5.22 -49.81
Equity Capital 27.71 27.67 -
EPC Industrie Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Multibase India 605.00 2.27 763.51
Apollo Pipes 538.35 1.61 593.80
Kisan Mouldings 158.30 -0.47 536.00
EPC Inds. 142.10 -0.32 393.76
Arrow Greentech 306.55 -2.87 359.89
KKalpana Inds. 36.95 -0.67 347.51
Pil Italica 12.73 0.63 299.16
EPC Industrie Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.67
Indian Public 30.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.41
EPC Industrie Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.85% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.89% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.34% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -22.96% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 3.12% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -16.61% NA 17.24% 19.01%

EPC Industrie Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 140.25
146.40
Week Low/High 140.05
157.00
Month Low/High 140.05
173.00
YEAR Low/High 131.55
215.00
All TIME Low/High 1.15
237.00

