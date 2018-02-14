JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Epsom Properties Ltd

Epsom Properties Ltd.

BSE: 531155 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE601F01016
BSE 15:14 | 01 Mar 5.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

5.70

 HIGH

5.70

 LOW

5.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Epsom Properties Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 5.70
52-Week low 4.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 5.70
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 5.70
CLOSE 5.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 5.70
52-Week low 4.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 5.70
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Epsom Properties Ltd.

Epsom Properties Ltd

Epsom Properties Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Tamilnadu Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Export Private Limited on March 04, 1987 as a Private Limited Company under the Indian Companies Act, 1956. The name of the Company was changed to Hulta Exports Private Limited on November 17, 1993. The name of the Company was again changed from Hulta Exports Private Limited to Hulta Exports Limited o...> More

Epsom Properties Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 23.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Epsom Properties Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.06 -50
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.05 40
Net Profit -0.03 -0.05 40
Equity Capital 7.45 7.45 -
> More on Epsom Properties Ltd Financials Results

Epsom Properties Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asahi Infrastr. 1.35 0.00 4.74
Prabhav Ind 1.02 2.00 4.70
VSF Projects 8.00 0.00 4.70
Epsom Properties 5.70 0.00 4.25
Yogi Infra 2.11 4.98 3.56
Stewarts & Lloyd 11.37 4.99 3.41
Rajeswari Infra. 5.64 -4.89 3.12
> More on Epsom Properties Ltd Peer Group

Epsom Properties Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.47
> More on Epsom Properties Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Epsom Properties Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Epsom Properties Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.70
5.70
Week Low/High 0.00
5.70
Month Low/High 5.19
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.30
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
16.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Epsom Properties: