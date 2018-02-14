Epsom Properties Ltd.
|BSE: 531155
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE601F01016
|BSE 15:14 | 01 Mar
|5.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
5.70
|
HIGH
5.70
|
LOW
5.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Epsom Properties Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|5.70
|52-Week low
|4.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|5.70
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Epsom Properties Ltd.
Epsom Properties Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Tamilnadu Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Export Private Limited on March 04, 1987 as a Private Limited Company under the Indian Companies Act, 1956. The name of the Company was changed to Hulta Exports Private Limited on November 17, 1993. The name of the Company was again changed from Hulta Exports Private Limited to Hulta Exports Limited o...
Epsom Properties Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|23.75
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Relation For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017 Along With The Outcome Of The Board Meet
-
Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017 Along With The Outcome Of The Board Meet
-
Epsom Properties Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.06
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.05
|40
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.05
|40
|Equity Capital
|7.45
|7.45
|-
Epsom Properties Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Asahi Infrastr.
|1.35
|0.00
|4.74
|Prabhav Ind
|1.02
|2.00
|4.70
|VSF Projects
|8.00
|0.00
|4.70
|Epsom Properties
|5.70
|0.00
|4.25
|Yogi Infra
|2.11
|4.98
|3.56
|Stewarts & Lloyd
|11.37
|4.99
|3.41
|Rajeswari Infra.
|5.64
|-4.89
|3.12
Epsom Properties Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Epsom Properties Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Epsom Properties Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.70
|
|5.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.70
|Month Low/High
|5.19
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.30
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|16.00
