Era Infra Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 530323
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ERAINFRA
|ISIN Code: INE039E01020
|
BSE
15:22 | 12 Sep
|
Era Infra Engineering Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
11:44 | 12 Sep
|
Era Infra Engineering Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|1.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.50
|VOLUME
|170170
|52-Week high
|1.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.43
|Sell Qty
|51200.00
About Era Infra Engineering Ltd.
Era Infra Engineering Ltd
Era Infra Engineering Ltd, the flagship company of Era group, is a fully integrated infrastructure development company. The company is primarily engaged in diversified construction activities of power projects, roads, railways & other infrastructure projects. They are having a strong presence in the construction sector with an impressive track record.
Era Infra Engineering Ltd has four strategi...> More
Era Infra Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Era Infra Engineering Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Era Infra Engineering Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|253.64
|345.22
|-26.53
|Other Income
|5.56
|1.21
|359.5
|Total Income
|259.19
|346.42
|-25.18
|Total Expenses
|248.58
|391.24
|-36.46
|Operating Profit
|10.62
|-44.82
|123.69
|Net Profit
|-274.03
|-326.26
|16.01
|Equity Capital
|66.32
|66.32
| -
Era Infra Engineering Ltd - Peer Group
Era Infra Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Era Infra Engineering Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-76.79%
|-75.21%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Era Infra Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.43
|
|1.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.50
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.50
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|243.00
