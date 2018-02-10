JUST IN
Era Infra Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 530323 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ERAINFRA ISIN Code: INE039E01020
BSE 15:22 | 12 Sep Era Infra Engineering Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 11:44 | 12 Sep Era Infra Engineering Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 1.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.50
VOLUME 170170
52-Week high 1.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 47
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.43
Sell Qty 51200.00
About Era Infra Engineering Ltd.

Era Infra Engineering Ltd

Era Infra Engineering Ltd, the flagship company of Era group, is a fully integrated infrastructure development company. The company is primarily engaged in diversified construction activities of power projects, roads, railways & other infrastructure projects. They are having a strong presence in the construction sector with an impressive track record. Era Infra Engineering Ltd has four strategi...> More

Era Infra Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -74.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Era Infra Engineering Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 253.64 345.22 -26.53
Other Income 5.56 1.21 359.5
Total Income 259.19 346.42 -25.18
Total Expenses 248.58 391.24 -36.46
Operating Profit 10.62 -44.82 123.69
Net Profit -274.03 -326.26 16.01
Equity Capital 66.32 66.32 -
Era Infra Engineering Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prime Property 30.55 -4.08 51.87
Relstruct Build 35.05 0.14 51.42
Niraj Cement 32.60 13.99 48.44
Era Infra Engg. 1.43 -4.67 47.42
Kings Infra 20.10 -1.71 47.26
VKJ Infradev. 1.95 4.84 46.41
Ratnabhumi Dev. 33.15 -2.64 45.42
Era Infra Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.75
Banks/FIs 1.23
FIIs 1.34
Insurance 1.47
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.67
Era Infra Engineering Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -76.79% -75.21% 17.24% 19.01%

Era Infra Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.43
1.50
Week Low/High 0.00
1.50
Month Low/High 0.00
1.50
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.50
All TIME Low/High 0.30
243.00

