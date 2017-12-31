JUST IN
ERP Soft Systems Ltd.

BSE: 530909 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE308B01017
BSE 13:41 | 27 Jan ERP Soft Systems Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan ERP Soft Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 74.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.15
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 217.19
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.50
Sell Qty 8.00
About ERP Soft Systems Ltd.

ERP Soft Systems Ltd

ERP Soft Systems Limited was incorporated in India with limited liability on December 16, 1994. The Company is principally engaged in the business of providing information technology solutions and business process outsourcing services. The company has one 100% Subsidiary company, Libertycom LLC in USA, which is also focusing on ERP, Business Intelligence, BPO and IT consulting services. The compan...> More

ERP Soft Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 217.19
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ERP Soft Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.58 10.75 -20.19
Other Income -
Total Income 8.58 10.75 -20.19
Total Expenses 8.49 10.63 -20.13
Operating Profit 0.09 0.12 -25
Net Profit 0.06 0.08 -25
Equity Capital 3.96 3.96 -
ERP Soft Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shree Tulsi Onli 13.10 3.15 30.60
Saven Tech. 26.80 -0.74 29.16
Octaware Tech. 80.50 -4.90 28.90
ERP Soft Systems 69.50 -4.99 27.52
Dynacons Sys. 39.80 -1.97 27.50
Danlaw Tech. 73.70 0.96 27.34
IKF Technolog. 0.61 -1.61 26.27
ERP Soft Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.22
ERP Soft Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

ERP Soft Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 69.50
74.00
Week Low/High 0.00
74.00
Month Low/High 0.00
74.00
YEAR Low/High 0.00
74.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
77.00

