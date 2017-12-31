ERP Soft Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 530909
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE308B01017
|BSE 13:41 | 27 Jan
|ERP Soft Systems Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ERP Soft Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|74.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.15
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|217.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.50
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|217.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About ERP Soft Systems Ltd.
ERP Soft Systems Limited was incorporated in India with limited liability on December 16, 1994. The Company is principally engaged in the business of providing information technology solutions and business process outsourcing services. The company has one 100% Subsidiary company, Libertycom LLC in USA, which is also focusing on ERP, Business Intelligence, BPO and IT consulting services. The compan...> More
ERP Soft Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|28
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|217.19
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.15
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Re-Submission Of Rectified Results For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
ERP Soft Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.58
|10.75
|-20.19
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|8.58
|10.75
|-20.19
|Total Expenses
|8.49
|10.63
|-20.13
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|0.12
|-25
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.08
|-25
|Equity Capital
|3.96
|3.96
|-
ERP Soft Systems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shree Tulsi Onli
|13.10
|3.15
|30.60
|Saven Tech.
|26.80
|-0.74
|29.16
|Octaware Tech.
|80.50
|-4.90
|28.90
|ERP Soft Systems
|69.50
|-4.99
|27.52
|Dynacons Sys.
|39.80
|-1.97
|27.50
|Danlaw Tech.
|73.70
|0.96
|27.34
|IKF Technolog.
|0.61
|-1.61
|26.27
ERP Soft Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ERP Soft Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
ERP Soft Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|69.50
|
|74.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|74.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|74.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|74.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|77.00
Quick Links for ERP Soft Systems:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices