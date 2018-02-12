JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Esaar (India) Ltd

Esaar (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531502 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE404L01039
BSE 11:12 | 12 Mar 2.95 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.95

 HIGH

2.95

 LOW

2.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Esaar (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.95
VOLUME 6
52-Week high 6.00
52-Week low 2.95
P/E 10.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.95
Sell Qty 37844.00
OPEN 2.95
CLOSE 2.95
VOLUME 6
52-Week high 6.00
52-Week low 2.95
P/E 10.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.95
Sell Qty 37844.00

About Esaar (India) Ltd.

Esaar (India) Ltd

Esaar (India) Limited was incorporated in the year 1951. The company is primarily engaged in the trade of shares in India. The company also trades in cotton hank yarn and sea food, as well as sells real estate properties, including flats. Esaar (India) Limited is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Esaar (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Esaar (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.19 -
Other Income 0.35 -
Total Income 0.19 0.35 -45.71
Total Expenses 0.16 0.09 77.78
Operating Profit 0.03 0.26 -88.46
Net Profit 0.03 0.24 -87.5
Equity Capital 20.44 20.44 -
> More on Esaar (India) Ltd Financials Results

Esaar (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Titaanium Ten 9.62 0.00 6.47
Amsons Apparels 2.81 -4.75 6.26
Sh. Surgov. Trad 10.01 4.93 6.19
Esaar (India) 2.95 0.00 6.03
Alora Trading 4.75 0.00 5.91
Parker Agrochem 12.00 -1.64 5.74
MRC Exim 5.50 -12.00 5.73
> More on Esaar (India) Ltd Peer Group

Esaar (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 3.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 44.21
> More on Esaar (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Esaar (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -29.93% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -50.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -50.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -85.03% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Esaar (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.95
2.95
Week Low/High 2.95
3.00
Month Low/High 2.95
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.95
6.00
All TIME Low/High 2.95
272.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Esaar (India):