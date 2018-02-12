Esaar (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531502
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE404L01039
|BSE 11:12 | 12 Mar
|2.95
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.95
|
HIGH
2.95
|
LOW
2.95
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Esaar (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Esaar (India) Ltd.
Esaar (India) Limited was incorporated in the year 1951. The company is primarily engaged in the trade of shares in India. The company also trades in cotton hank yarn and sea food, as well as sells real estate properties, including flats. Esaar (India) Limited is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Esaar (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.28
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.54
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.39
Esaar (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.19
|-
|Other Income
|0.35
|-
|Total Income
|0.19
|0.35
|-45.71
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|0.09
|77.78
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.26
|-88.46
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.24
|-87.5
|Equity Capital
|20.44
|20.44
|-
Esaar (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Titaanium Ten
|9.62
|0.00
|6.47
|Amsons Apparels
|2.81
|-4.75
|6.26
|Sh. Surgov. Trad
|10.01
|4.93
|6.19
|Esaar (India)
|2.95
|0.00
|6.03
|Alora Trading
|4.75
|0.00
|5.91
|Parker Agrochem
|12.00
|-1.64
|5.74
|MRC Exim
|5.50
|-12.00
|5.73
Esaar (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Esaar (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-29.93%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-50.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-50.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-85.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Esaar (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.95
|
|2.95
|Week Low/High
|2.95
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.95
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.95
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.95
|
|272.00
